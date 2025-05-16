Rafael Furcal's Net Worth Might Surprise You — He's Been Retired Since 2015 Rafael Furcal retired from playing professional baseball in 2015. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 16 2025, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

If you were a baseball fan in the early 2000s, you probably remember Rafael Furcal. Quick on his feet, sharp at shortstop, and dependable at the plate, he was the kind of player who could quietly change the pace of a game. While he never chased the spotlight, Rafael definitely made a name for himself during his time in Major League Baseball.

It’s been a while since Rafael last stepped onto a big-league field, though. Per Wikipedia, he officially retired in 2015. Fast forward to 2025, many baseball fans wonder what Rafael Furcal’s net worth looks like a decade into his retirement.

Source: Mega

What is Rafael Furcal’s net worth? He may be out of the game, but he’s not out of money.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rafael has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2025. Now, that number might raise some eyebrows as it has been a decade since he was last on MLB’s payroll. When you break down his career and take a closer look at the numbers, it makes sense.

Rafael Furcal Former professional baseball player Net worth: $20 million Rafael Furcal kicked off his career as a professional baseball player as a second baseman in 1997. He announced his retirement from professional baseball in May 2015. Birthdate: Oct. 24, 1977 Birthplace: Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic Birth name: Rafael Antoni Furcal Teams: Atlanta Braves (2000-2005)

Los Angeles Dodgers (2006-2011)

St. Louis Cardinals (2011-2012)

Miami Marlins (2014)

Rafael earned solid contracts throughout his career. Per Celebrity Net Worth, he started with the Atlanta Braves, where he won National League Rookie of the Year in 2000. From there, he signed big deals with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals — his contract with L.A. alone was worth $39 million over three years.

While Rafael never reached the celebrity status of some of his peers, he played smart, stayed consistent, and cashed in during the right years. His financial foundation was built on solid performance, not flash.

That time Rafael Furcal turned an unassisted triple play. One of the rarest plays in all of sports. pic.twitter.com/aDsQgQuV2z — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) May 14, 2025

Rafael wasn’t the loudest player on the field, but he was reliable. Known for his defense and speed, he racked up over 113 home runs and 314 stolen bases during his MLB run, per Wikipedia. He earned a World Series ring with the Cardinals in 2011 and made three All-Star appearances over the years.

Off the field, Rafael kept a low profile for a long time. That approach seems to have extended to how he handled his earnings, too. There’s no public record of wild spending or financial drama — just a player who did his job, took his paycheck, and built something sustainable.

Since leaving the MLB, Rafael has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. He occasionally pops up at charity events or baseball functions. He, however, hasn’t jumped into broadcasting, coaching, or other post-career gigs that many former athletes pursue. That, however, changed in May 2025 when Rafael made headlines and trended on social media.

Happy to be part of this team.. pic.twitter.com/71ydfdR01R — Rafael Furcal (@Rafaelfurcal01) November 19, 2024

Rafael's low profile lifestyle shattered amid his arrest in May 2025.

In May 2025, MLB fans were shocked when Rafael made headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to AP News, the former baseball player was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He reportedly threw a missile into an occupied dwelling. This caused many MLB fans to take to social media to question how exactly Rafael got his hands on a missile.