'RHONY's' Ramona Singer Was Estranged from Her Brother When He Passed Away — How Did He Die?

On July 29, 2017, Ramona revealed to Us Weekly that her brother had passed away. She disclosed, "My brother just died. No one knows this. He died about three weeks ago, my younger brother, and we weren’t close anymore.” Per Radar , various sources confirmed that Bohdan died after being in a car accident in Uruguay.

One source shared the details surrounding the death of Ramona's brother: "He had a heart attack and ran into a tree while driving to the hospital." There was a memorial for Bohdan in New York, and in attendance were his two sisters, Sonya and Tanya. But Ramona was a no-show. Their father passed away in 2009 and their mother died from cancer in 2016.

Ramona told Us Weekly that the bright side of her brother's death was that she now had a relationship with her niece.

She said, “Because of this death, I got closer to my niece. I flew her out for about a week. And I spoke to her and said that I was really sorry about her dad’s death, but if it wasn’t for his death, you wouldn’t have bonded with [my daughter] Avery and I. So we have this whole new relationship we never had.”