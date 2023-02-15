Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Iconic Actress Raquel Welch Has Died at Age 82 — What Was Her Cause of Death? By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 15 2023, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

American actress Raquel Welch, a film icon of the 1960s who achieved sex symbol status by portraying various powerful female characters, has sadly passed away. She was 82 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened? Here's what we know about Raquel Welch's cause of death.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Raquel Welch's cause of death?

On Feb. 15, 2023, TMZ reported that Raquel Welch had died following a brief battle with an undisclosed illness. Many fans were quick to hop on social media and pay tribute to the Fantastic Voyage actress.

"We've lost an absolute legend," one person said." Raquel Welch will be remembered for countless roles, but her highlight for me will forever be Myra Breckinridge. #RIP." Another wrote that Raquel "was not just another pretty face. She was kind and funny as hell," while a third fan added, "We were blessed to have her; she was a [goddamn] delight."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Raquel Welch as Sarita in '100 Rifles'

Raquel first won attention for her role as Cora Peterson, the technical assistant for Dr. Duval in Fantastic Voyage. She then earned a contract with 20th Century Fox, and from there, she starred in films such as Fathom, Bedazzled, Bandolero!, Lady in Cement, 100 Rifles, and Myra Breckinridge.

Article continues below advertisement

20th Century Fox also lent Raquel's contract to the British studio Hammer Film Productions, for whom she starred as Loana in the 1966 adventure fantasy film One Million Years B.C. She didn't have much dialogue in the movie, but her wardrobe catapulted her to international sex symbol status, and images of her in the fur bikini became best-selling posters.