Although Mirack's murderer exuded the traits of a serial killer, law enforcement officials struggled to identify the perpetrator. It took 26 years before DNA genealogy confirmed the culprit was "one-and-done killer" Raymond Rowe.

The gruesome details of the tragedy are examined in the Unraveled podcast series and its accompanying Discovery Plus special, Unraveled: Once a Killer. So, where is Raymond "DJ Freez" Rowe now? Here's everything we know.