'Unraveled: Once a Killer' Explores the Importance of DNA Genealogy in Solving Cold Cases (EXCLUSIVE)

We've heard all about serial killers and mass murderers, but what about "one-and-done-killers"? It seems the true crime genre has never shed light on this brand of killers' horrific and disturbing methods ... until now.

In the latest installment of the Unraveled series, Unraveled: Once a Killer, hosts Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter investigate the one-and-done-killers phenomenon and discuss how DNA genealogy plays a significant part in solving decades-old cold cases.