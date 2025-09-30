TikToker Says He Faces Threats Over Mike Johnson Grindr Allegations "Do the right thing cuz I'm petty, and I'm not above this bulls--t." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 30 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega; TikTok/@razzledazzlemo

When all else fails, why not use gay panic to get your way? That's what one TikTok user is doing to force Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to do his job. Let's begin at the beginning. According to MSNBC, Johnson is being accused of delaying the swearing-in process of democrat Adelita Grijalva, who won in a landslide in Arizona by 40 points. Johnson claims he is waiting on some paperwork, but the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office says the House Speaker has what he needs.

So, why the hemming and hawing? Some believe Johnson is dragging his feet because Grijalva has openly spoken about her intention to vote to release the Epstein files. A TikToker by the name of @razzledazzlemo is trying to force Johnson to move things along by threatening to release the House Speaker's alleged Grindr profile. Here's what we know.

TikTok user razzledazzlemo threatens to release Mike Johnson's alleged Grindr profile.

Over text that reads, "You have until Wednesday, Mike," razzledazzlemo says in a TikTok, he has a message for Johnson and only Johnson. If you're not Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, razzledazzlemo says you can keep on scrolling. "Hey Mike, you have until Wednesday to swear her in," he says, referencing Grijalva. "Or I will release your Grindr profile and IP address."

The TikToker promises that he has come prepared with receipts. "You're not going to sit there and actively work against LGBTQ rights and democracy," says Razzledazzlemo before accusing Jonson of committing treason. "Yeah, I'm calling you out for treason." He goes on to say that both the alleged Grindr profile and IP address can be connected to Johnson. "The choice is yours. Do the right thing cuz I'm petty, and I'm not above this bulls--t."

The last 24 hours have been "stressful and chaotic" says razzledazzlemo.

In a follow-up TikTok, razzledazzlemo said the past 24 hours have been "stressful and chaotic," to say the least. He definitely appears less buoyant in this subsequent video. "I have been talking with a lot of people," he explains, "including a fantastic team of lawyers." He goes on to assure everyone that he is not in danger to himself or others. It's clear razzledazzlemo feels like something could happen to him in the wake of his threats.

To protect himself, razzledazzlemo revealed that he sent Johnson's alleged Grindr profile and IP address to other people. "I am no longer the only person with this information," said razzledazzlemo. "It is backed up multiple times." According to razzledazzlemo, this was not a "shakedown" because he doesn't stand to benefit from releasing this information into the world. "I am safe. My lawyers are figuring out next steps, and I'll be laying low."