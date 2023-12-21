Home > Television > Reality TV Here’s What Really Happened to VH1 Reality TV Spinoff Stars Real and Chance Givens 'I Love New York' spinoff stars Real and Chance Givens were fan favorites, but where are they now? Read to learn the tragic truth. By Pretty Honore Dec. 21 2023, Published 8:39 a.m. ET Source: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

The Gist: The popular VH1 reality series Real Chance of Love was a spinoff of Tiffany Pollard’s I Love New York.

Real Chance of Love stars Ahmad "Real" Givens and Kamal "Chance" Givens disappeared from the spotlight and fans want to know why.

Real faced a tragic fate while Chance returned to reality TV.

The 2000s were a marvelous time to be alive thanks to the reality TV content that was available at the time. Along with dating shows like The Bachelor and A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila, The Flavor of Love changed the landscape of unscripted television. The series paved the way for endless spinoffs — one of which was I Love New York. The show saw two-time first-runner-up Flavor of Love contestant Tiffany “New York” Pollard look for a love of her own after being dumped twice by Flavor Flav.

Among the cast members who appeared on I Love New York were Ahmad and Chance Givens (aka Real and Chance), a charming pair of brothers who were at war for the same woman. At the end of I Love New York, neither Real nor Chance were able to win over Tiffany’s heart — thus the reality series A Real Chance of Love was born.

The spinoff dating series, which premiered in 2008, aired for two seasons before it went off-air. Not long after, the brothers seemingly disappeared from the spotlight. So, where are the siblings now? Read on for the truth.

Where are the ‘Real Chance of Love’ guys now?

A Real Chance of Love came to an end in 2008, but Real and Chance's TV fame didn’t end there. In 2010, they filmed 10 episodes of a much lesser-known series on VH1 called Real & Chance: The Legend Hunters.

They also continued to pursue their career as rappers under their label, The Stallionaires. However, their dreams were brought to a halt when Real was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Here’s the truth about Ahmad “Real” Givens’s cause of death.

Real was first diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2013. Things were looking up for the reality star after he had surgery until two years later when the cancer came back with a vengeance. Ultimately, his chemotherapy treatments weren't successful and Real died in February 2015. Needless to say, his brother took his death pretty hard.

What is Kamal “Chance” Givens up to these days? Here’s an update.

Following his brother’s death, Chance stayed out of the spotlight for some time. He didn’t return to the small screen until 2020 when he made his debut in the Zeus original series One Mo’ Chance. According to the series synopsis, One Mo' Chance saw the reality star deal with everything from “his relationship with the mother of his children to the death of his brother and partner, Real.”

