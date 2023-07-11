Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Applying for Receptionist Job Given Multiplication Test, Labels It a "Red Flag" A TikToker said she was asked to prove she could perform basic multiplication before applying to become a receptionist. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 11 2023, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

Would you apply for a job that forces you to do a math test?

Source: TikTok

Picking the right candidate for a job can be difficult. While it's pretty easy to spot glaring red flags during the interview process, it's tough to ensure candidates have the right skill set based on a few interviews.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not uncommon to expect some layers when applying to jobs.

Of course, it helps if you know a lot about the duties you're hiring for. For example, if you're a software developer and you're looking for someone to code in Python, you can ask pertinent questions about the software language and maybe give them an assessment to see how they perform.

But unrelated "tests" are a huge turn off.

Source: Getty Images

Obviously, you don't expect them to know everything about the job on day one or the specific way your team operates, but an assessment, even though it might be intimidating for some, can let you know if they have the essential skills one needs to be successful in the position. Or maybe you just want a basic, general education assessment like this TikToker says they were given on a job application.

Article continues below advertisement

A TikToker questioned why she was forced to do math.

Source: TikTok

Maysun, who posts on TikTok under the handle @maysunmilk, says in a viral clip that she was presented with a series of multiplication questions while filling out a job application.

Article continues below advertisement

She was handed the test during an in person interview.

Source: TikTok | @maysunmilk

She wrote in a caption for the post: "like ok you got me i don't know how to do basic multiplication what about it" and says in the video, "I went to this job interview yesterday and they handed me like an in-person application to fill out. Tell me why they had me doing math?"

Article continues below advertisement

She was nervous to mess it up.

Source: TikTok | @maysunmilk

She moves her head to reveal a green-screen image of the job application behind her and continues to say, "When I tell you I was sweating." She then covers her mouth and laughs.

Article continues below advertisement

Some comments said it definitely was a red flag.

Source: TikTok | @maysunmilk

Viewer responses ranged from frustration and confusion to bewilderment and anger. Some folks said they would've immediately left without filling out the application and wouldn't even try to get the job because they fail to understand why an employer would hand an applicant a "school packet."

Article continues below advertisement

She was only applying to be a receptionist.

Source: TikTok | @maysunmilk

When asked what sort of job Maysun was applying for‚ with one suggesting it was for a position as "adult kindergartner" — the TikToker clarified that it was a receptionist role.

Article continues below advertisement

Many said they'd walk out.

Source: TikTok | @maysunmilk

"Oof, I [probably] would've walked out," said one. "Did they want you to show your work too?" another asked

Article continues below advertisement

She was not alone in getting "weird" tests at an interview.

Source: TikTok | @maysunmilk

A few people suggested it might be a useful screening tactic for some jobs, though. "Wish they did this at the police academy," one joked. "They did this when I interviewed for a security job lol," another wrote. "The job I just applied to made me take 4 ACT tests….. just to get a phone interview," empathized one viewer.

Article continues below advertisement

Would you have stayed?

Source: TikTok | @maysunmilk