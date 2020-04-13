This Is Why There's a Mysterious Red X Featured on Some PS4 Profiles

A few years ago, my siblings were kind enough to gift me a PlayStation 4, and I feel kind of bad about not being able to play it as much as a present that generous deserves. And whenever I do manage to power it up, it seems like I spend more time updating the darn thing than actually playing it. And after every new software iterations that is loaded on the console, it becomes more and more unfamiliar.

And the latest new change is more baffling than ever — why is there a red X next to my PS4 profile?