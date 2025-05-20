Will Taylor Swift Write a Song About the Body Found Near Her Beach House? The remains have led to plenty of fervent speculation, because of course. By Joseph Allen Published May 20 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When you're as rich and famous as Taylor Swift, every week is likely to be at least a little strange. Even by those standards, though, the discovery of human remains near her beach house in Rhode Island is a strange turn of events.

Naturally, the news that human remains had been discovered near her home led some to theorize about whether there was any special significance to this news. Here's what we know about the human remains, and why the internet has spiraled out of control as a result.

Source: Mega

Were human remains really found by Taylor Swift's house?

According to reporting from WJAR, police found what appears to be a human leg bone after receiving a call on Wednesday morning. The bone was collected and sent to a local medical examiner, but at this time, no foul play is suspected. This comes after some particularly murder-obsessed people on the internet have started linking a number of dead bodies that have been found scattered across New England, which they think suggests a serial killer.

In fact, this leg bone would be the 13th body found connected to this case, which has special significance for Taylor and her army of obsessive fans. Police insist that there is no indication that this bone is connected to any of that speculation. Westerly police chief Paul Gingerella told Fox Digital that this bone has “nothing to do with any serial killer or any New England murderer.”

“I would definitely disagree with that. I think finding a leg is very suspicious,” Westerly resident Taylor Day told WJAR, disagreeing with the police chief's assessment. “It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House. I would never expect anything like that — especially not in Watch Hill.” The news of these human remains comes amidst a fairly dry spell for Swifties, who are used to having more to digest and discuss on a daily basis.

Human remains found near Taylor Swift's beachside Rhode Island mansion amid serial killer fears. The discovery marks the 13th body or set of remains that have been discovered in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts since the beginning of March.😵 pic.twitter.com/pGkg0f0JWX — Sumner (@renmusb1) May 15, 2025 Source: Twitter/@renmusb1

As some fans have pointed out on the r/TaylorSwift subreddit, though, it seems overwhelmingly likely that this discovery was a coincidence. “A couple football fields away is not near her home. Anything washed up on a shore can come from really really far away as well,” the first Swiftie wrote. “2 football feels adds up to 0.13 miles so that is actually very close lol,” another replied.

While it's unclear whether Taylor was at the home when this bone was discovered, or who exactly called it in, the discovery at least provided fodder for her fans as they attempt to get through a period where she is intentionally under the radar. The Eras Tour has been over for some time, and it's been a while since she put out a new album.