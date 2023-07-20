Home > Gaming Beginners May Have a Hard Time Playing 'Remnant II' — Here Are Some Early Tips As expected of a Soulslike, 'Remnant II' doesn't pull any punches even at its lowest difficulty. If you're a beginner to the series, we have some tips for you. By Anthony Jones Jul. 20 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Gunfire Games

Full of mythical creatures and alien worlds for players to explore, Remnant II follows years after its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, raising the spectacle of boss fights and offering new playable classes. It’s the hottest upcoming Soulslike from a series that has made a name for itself with its intense gunplay, procedurally-generated biomes, and exotic weapons.

If you’re a newcomer, you don’t have to play the first game, but the sequel can be challenging until you get your bearings. Here’s a beginner guide with several tips you should keep in mind if you’re struggling or getting started through the opening hours of Remnant II.

Source: Gunfire Games

‘Remnant II’ beginner's guide:

Randomly, you will get flung into one of the multiple worlds in Remnant II at the beginning, fighting trigger-happy residents of a rundown city or alien animal men with pulsing guns. From the procedural generation to progression through worlds, developer Gunfire Games designed Remnant II to be different for each player.

Regardless of the world, the biggest tip we can give you is thoroughly explore your surroundings. You’ll find barrels, vases, and other breakable objects with crafting materials and tradeable scrap. Remnant II peppers purple items around nooks and crannies, which you can pick up to acquire accessories or earn a trait point.

Accessories are valuable. One can regenerate your health by running, while another increases melee damage. Some are simpler than others, but thanks to the five accessory slots, you can mix and find the right combo for your build.

Source: Gunfire Games

And while exploring, always make time to venture through side dungeons indicated by a white diamond on your map before heading to a main area. You could find puzzle rooms with treasure, accessories, crafting materials, and more. If you’re lucky, side areas with one of two unique items may be just what you need to overcome a boss fight.

If you don’t like your starting class, you can change your archetype to Challenger, Handler, Medic, or Hunter by getting Engrams found inside worlds or crafted by Wallace in Ward 13. For those who pre-ordered Remnant II, the same applies to the Gunslinger archetype. You can also equip a second Engram as a subclass.

Stock up on Ammo Boxes and consumables for curing burning and other status effects while in Ward 13. Being well-packed helps you stay flexible when you run out of ammo or decide to fling out a bomb to deal with monsters.

Source: Gunfire Games

Mods attached to your weapons are just as useful, summoning plant creatures to fight beside you or firing flaming bullets. Choose your mods carefully since you won’t have a lot of them in the beginning. Slowly, as you defeat bosses and find specific crafting materials, you can diversify what mods you can use to fit your archetype.