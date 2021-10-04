Yes, the Remnant Fellowship Church Still Has an Active Worldwide Congregation

If there's one thing that keeps getting proven again and again in the world of documentary filmmaking, it's that the more bizarre, offbeat, and sordid the subject matter, the more successful they usually are. Tiger King is a great example of that, as is Wild Wild Country.

Now, HBO Max subscribers and folks who mooch off of said subscribers are enjoying The Way Down, a docu-series about the Remnant Fellowship Church.

Is the religious organization many are referring to as a "cult" still active today?