Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Madel Dropped out of the Race for His Daughters "This is wrong." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 27 2026, 12:11 p.m. ET

In January 2026, federal agents in Minneapolis, Minn., murdered Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Both Good and Pretti were immediately demonized by members of the Trump administration who accused them of being domestic terrorists. Good was fatally shot in her vehicle while attempting to leave the scene of a protest. Pretti was killed by two federal agents while he was documenting an arrest.

The final moments of Good and Pretti were recorded from multiple angles by several eyewitnesses. These videos quickly circulated online. Despite this, the federal government has decided not to investigate those responsible for their deaths. In light of this, several politicians have spoken out, including a Minnesota gubernatorial candidate. Republican Chris Madel released a powerful statement regarding his race. Keep reading for more information.

Republican Chris Madel is no longer running for governor of Minnesota.

In a video nearly 11 minutes in length, Madel explained why he was dropping out of the Minnesota gubernatorial race. He gave two reasons for this decision. First, he said he cannot support the national Republicans' stated retribution on the citizens of Minnesota. While Madel stated he is not against the intentions of Operation Metro Surge, which promised to apprehend the "worst of the worst" undocumented immigrants, it has since, according to him, "expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats."

Madel angrily points out the fact that United States citizens, "particularly those of color," live in fear and are now forced to carry paperwork proving their citizenship. "That's wrong," he said. He is horrified by the actions of ICE agents in Minnesota, which include raiding homes without proper warrants, weaponizing criminal investigations against criminal opponents, and the detainment of citizens who were arrested because of the color of their skin.

When it comes to Madel's family, their opinions of him matter. "At the end of the day, I have to look my daughters in the eye and tell them I believe what I did was right." His second reason for dropping out was the fact that national Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win in Minnesota.

I am ending my campaign for Minnesota Governor. I describe why in the below video. Please watch until the end. (It is 10 minutes, 52 seconds.)



Thank you,

Chris pic.twitter.com/2nfyAyTzNZ — Chris Madel (@CWMadel) January 26, 2026

Madel is a defense attorney who did some work for ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

Madel is a defense attorney with his own law firm in Minneapolis. One of the firm's practice areas is criminal defense and government investigations. In his video, Madel referenced doing work for Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Good. He said he has "defended the country's constitutional protections even when people told Madel it could hurt his business or his career."