What Is Going on With Richard Dreyfuss's Health? Will the 'Jaws' Star Recover? The beloved 'American Graffiti' star has concerned his loyal fans due to his condition over the years.

Steven Spielberg's Jaws helped bring actor Richard Dreyfuss into the spotlight. Years later, the actor would go on to work on titles such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and The Competition. This illustrious career in the entertainment industry turned the performer into a beloved public figure. Passionate cinema fans will always be concerned about what happens to Richard Dreyfuss.

Over the years, Richard has gathered a massive fan base due to his work on both film and television. The artist, who was so important for the history of Hollywood blockbusters, occasionally informs the public about the situations he endures alongside his loved ones. What exactly is happening with the actor's health condition? Here's what we know about Richard Dreyfuss and the disease he is looking to overcome.

What is happening with Richard Dreyfuss's health condition?

WION News reported that Richard Dreyfuss was sent to the hospital to treat viral bronchitis in July 2025. The performer had to miss a scheduled appearance at SharkCon, set to take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, to take care of himself. The event celebrates the science, entertainment, and preservation strategies connected to these animals. The fact that Richard is fighting against a viral illness means that it would likely be easy for the actor to transmit it to anyone near him.

Richard used his official Instagram account to inform the public about what was happening to his body. The star of CBS's The Education of Max Bickford was worried about possibly transmitting his disease to SharkCon attendants. "I feel worse about exposing you to this, apparently, very viral illness," the actor said on social media. Even while he's sick, Richard continues to show he's concerned for everyone around him.

What happened to the rest of the 'Jaws' team?

Steven Spielberg, who brought Richard Dreyfuss's career to the next level thanks to Jaws, continues to make movies in Hollywood. The artist behind Jurassic Park and Ready Player One is working on a new story that will debut on the big screen in 2026. Steven's new movie will star Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, who took the world by storm with his performance as Patrick Zweig in Challengers.

Movies like Star Wars and Spider-Man defined blockbuster movies for their respective eras, but it wouldn't have been possible without the release of Jaws. Richard Dreyfuss was only one of the cast members who appeared in the timeless story about a small town fighting against a dangerous animal. Roy Scheider, the man who played Police Chief Martin Brody in the movie, passed away in 2008 after a long battle with cancer.