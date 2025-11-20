Richard Dreyfuss and His Adult Kids Reportedly Have No Contact With Each Other Now Richard Dreyfuss was married two more times after his first divorce. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 20 2025, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Stars, they're just like us, especially when it comes to family drama. When Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss's kids came out to share that they are estranged from their father, that fact was proven once again. Who are Richard's kids, and what happened to lead to an alleged estrangement from their father?

According to USA Today, the public drama started with a post on X (formerly Twitter) from his son, Ben Dreyfuss. While the post was later deleted, per USA Today, it mentioned Richard's lack of money, lack of money to pass down to his adult kids, and the claim that if he did have money, Richard wouldn't leave it to them anyway, since he allegedly has no relationship with his three children.

Richard Dreyfuss's kids have spoken out about him.

Richard had three kids, Ben, Harry, and Emily Dreyfuss, with his first wife, Jeramie Rain. Per Ben's now-deleted X post, all three kids became estranged from Richard "ever since some complicated family drama." Ben wrote that, after he posted on Richard's account, as his father, in support of his brother Harry's sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, someone came forward to claim Richard was at fault for an assault during the #MeToo movement.

"That tweet prompted someone to MeToo my dad," Ben reportedly said, per USA Today in a since-deleted X post. "He blames us for that. This led to years of acrimony." Although Richard's kids allegedly have no relationship with him, they seemingly moved on with their own lives. According to LinkedIn, Ben is a writer and journalist who posts about politics and social media on his Calm Down substack. Per IMDb, Harry has done some acting like their father, though his last role was in 2022.

Richard's daughter, Emily, is a writer like her brother Ben. Her LinkedIn lists her role as a culture editor at The San Francisco Standard. According to Instagram, she also has a podcast through The San Francisco Standard. And, at some point throughout the family drama over the years, Emily started a family of her own. In November 2025, she posted on X about one negative aspect of having kids.

"One downside to having kids that people don't tell you about is that you'll be so busy parenting at night that you won't get to read the good gossip until morning," she wrote, clearly as a joke. Another time, she joked, "I have three hours sans kids, which is not quite enough time to drop LSD, so I guess I'll just catch up on work."

Richard Dreyfuss was married three times.