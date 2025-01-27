Rick Ross’s Relationship History: From Lastonia Leviston to Tia Kemp and Beyond Rick Ross's dating history might just have more chapters than his music catalog! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 27 2025, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Rick Ross may have his cards in line when it comes to his music — he founded Maybach Music, boasts three top 10 hits on Billboard, and has dozens of tracks that have rocked the industry. But when it comes to his love life, things get a little messy. And it’s not just because he’s been in and out of relationships, but because he’s found himself at the center of controversy with a few of his exes, some of whom he shares children with.

Untangling Rick Ross's relationship history can get a bit confusing, so we’re here to break down his past loves, his baby mamas, and who he's dating now.

Let's break down Rick Ross's relationship history, starting with Lastonia Leviston.

Going way back into Rick Ross’s relationship history, Lastonia Leviston is one of the first names to emerge. From around 2000 to 2003, Rick dated Lastonia, with whom he welcomed a daughter, Toie, in 2002. Their relationship ended the following year, but Lastonia recently spoke out about how her connection with Rick impacted her life.

Allegedly, 50 Cent released a tape of her being intimate with her now ex-boyfriend, Maurice Murray, during his feud with Rick in 2009. Lastonia recounted how the release of the tape left her feeling "suicidal." She later sued 50 Cent and was awarded $5 million, according to Sportskeeda.

2003-2005: Rick Ross dates Tia Kemp.

Another well-known name associated with Rick is Tia Kemp. She is the mother of his oldest son, William Roberts Jr., named after Rick, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II. Tia and Rick’s relationship is believed to have started in 2003 and ended in 2005, the same year their son was born.

Their custody battle was long and drawn out, and more recently, with William now in college playing football, Tia has been vocal about what she claims is Rick's lack of commitment to his son, particularly when it comes to contributing toward his sports equipment.

2015: Rick Ross gets engaged to Lira Galore.

After Tia, Rick Ross moved on with Lira Galore, a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova. Their relationship didn’t last long, reportedly from February to November 2015, but during that time, they got engaged. In 2016, Lira opened up on Iyanla: Fix My Life, describing the brief relationship as "toxic."

2016-2019: Rick Ross dates Briana Camile.

After Lira, Rick moved on with Briana Camille, a well-known realtor in Florida and Georgia. The two began dating around 2016, and their relationship lasted until 2019. During that time, they welcomed three children: Berkeley in 2017, Billion in 2018, and Bliss in 2020. However, they had already separated by the time Briana gave birth to their third child. In fact, she even sued him in 2020 for child support.

2022-2023: Rick Ross dates Pretty Vee.

Rick’s relationship with Pretty Vee, a comedian and author (she announced her book was available for preorder in January 2025), was brief, though not as short-lived as his time with Lira. It appears their romance may have ended on shaky ground, as Pretty seemed to throw shade at him by posting pieces of a Wingstop order, hinting at some lingering tension.

Fast forward to 2024 and 2025, and Rick seems to have moved on to a few other women, including Cristina Mackey, a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova who is 20 years his junior. However, the two no longer appear to be together.