Who Are Ricky Martin's Parents? They've Been a Major Support for the Singer

Puerto Rican singing sensation Ricky Martin, who helped bring Latin pop to the global stage, has always been a figure of intrigue and admiration. Behind his electrifying performances and chart-topping hits lies the foundation laid by two pivotal figures — his parents.

But who are Ricky's mom and dad? The hitmaker has talked openly about their incredible support.

Who are Ricky Martin's parents?

Ricky Martin with his mom

Ricky Martin, a name synonymous with Latin pop's international acclaim, was born into a family where both parents had careers that were as commendable as they were impactful. His mother, Doña Nereida Morales, worked as an accountant, while his father, Enrique Martín Negroni, pursued a career in psychology.

The couple separated when Ricky was 2, but it's clear that he maintained a great relationship with both. "I never had to make decisions about who I loved more,” he reflected to People in 1995. “I was always happy.”

Throughout his career, Ricky has occasionally shared glimpses of his family life with fans, including heartwarming photos and anecdotes about his parents on his Instagram. But the support Ricky received from his parents didn't stop at stardom. His parents were very supportive when Ricky came out as gay.

He told Access Hollywood (via Digital Spy) in 2010, "[Mom] asked me, 'Baby, are you in love?' And I said, 'Yeah Mom, I am in love.' And she asked me, 'Is it a man?' and I thought, 'Wow, this is gonna be easier than what I thought.' And I said, 'Yes Mom, it's a man.'"

He went on: "I was extremely surprised and then she said, 'Come on, give me a hug. You're my son and I love you, and I will always be here for you.' So it was very beautiful." "My father ... he kinda told me. I wanted to tell him and he said, 'You don't have to say a word. I love you and I just want you to be happy,'" Ricky said.

In 2011, Ricky told the Irish Examiner that his father's advice after he came out was to be "go out there and be free and happy." The outlet also reported that Ricky had told Hello! magazine around that time: "My own dad was such a good father that I wanted to pass that on to my own children."

Ricky opened up about his father in more detail in 2021, telling People that it was actually his dad who encouraged him to live his truth: "It was my father who told me to come out. [He said] 'You can do this for your kids, you can do this for yourself, but most importantly for your kids; you don't want them to grow up lying, you don't want to put that pressure on them having to hide or lie for you when they grow up.'"