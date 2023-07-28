Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max > The Righteous Gemstones When Will Season 4 of 'The Righteous Gemstones' Be Released? Here's What We Know! 'The Righteous Gemstones' has been officially renewed for Season 4. However, fans should expect the release to be delayed. Here's why! By D.M. Jul. 27 2023, Published 9:08 p.m. ET Source: HBO

The hit HBO show, The Righteous Gemstones, has been officially renewed for Season 4. The series, created by Dan McBride, follows the questionable dealings of the infamous Gemstone family. Dan also stars in the dark comedy, alongside Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, and Cassidy Freeman. Dan plays Jesse Gemstone, a second-generation televangelist, who is hoping to carry on his father’s legacy.

Despite their squeaky-clean appearance, the family is involved in a slew of salacious activities, but Dan suggests that he has no intentions of trying to sway churchgoers. “This isn’t a takedown about religion. I don’t want to clown people for what they believe in,” Dan told Vox. Adding, “It’s not me, and I feel like that’s the way Hollywood has treated religion a lot of times.”

Source: HBO

Since its premiere in 2019, The Righteous Gemstones has become a staple on HBO. According to TV Series Finale, Season 1 of the comedy series averaged 559,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Now, the show is even more popular. Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones has averaged 4.9 million viewers per episode, Variety reports, and fans are now anticipating the fourth installment. Here is everything we know about the Season 4 premiere of The Righteous Gemstones.

Season 4 of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ may be delayed.

On July 27, HBO announced that The Righteous Gemstones would be renewed for a fourth season. However, the network did not share details about when Season 4 of the popular show would air. HBO has not explicitly stated whether the season would be delayed, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike could cause a delay in production. Writers and actors are unable to perform until new union deals are negotiated, and production on The Righteous Gemstones cannot begin until then.

Season 3 star Kristin Johnston has since joined the picket line. On July 24, she shared a photo of herself on Twitter, as she marched alongside her fellow actors during a strike protest in Los Angeles. Fans of The Righteous Gemstones then took to the social media platform to share their support for Kristin and the other entertainers who are protesting.

Source: HBO

“So enjoying you on Righteous Gemstones,” a fan wrote. “You're so perfect, so funny. Supporting you all in the strike, too!” While another gushed over the third Season of the HBO show but predicted that there would be “a year or more of a dry spell” before Season 4 begins.

Season 3 of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ saw a shift in the family’s dynamic.

Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones was even more exciting than the past installments of the show. The Gemstone family patriarch, Eli Gemstone (played by John Goodman), has relinquished his hold on the televangelist church but remains partially involved. His children, Jesse, Kelvin, and Judy are now left to run the empire but have learned that the inner workings of a megachurch are much more complex than they seem.

