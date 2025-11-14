Riley Reid Holds a Massive Net Worth Due to Her Adult Film Career The adult film actor appears in the fourth season of 'Selling The OC'. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 14 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @letrileylive

Talking about the adult film industry is complicated. There are plenty of issues to consider when it comes to the production and distribution of the content, but there's no denying that the business allowed Riley Reid to build the life of her dreams.

What does Riley's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated around the actor's adult film career, as well as the other endeavors she has tackled over the course of her trajectory. After all, invitations to appear in Selling the OC are hard to come by.

What does Riley Reid's net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Riley holds a net worth of $14 million. Taking into account the nature of the adult film industry, it's easy to understand why Riley's salary isn't openly posted on the internet. Nevertheless, the actor's net worth is evidence of how much money flows through her line of work. The number also comes from different sources of income. Riley took matters into her own hands thanks to the launch of OnlyFans, the platform that gives freedom to content creators.

Riley Reid Adult film actor Net worth: $14 million Riley Reid is an adult film actor who has worked in the industry for years. Riley has been nominated for several awards in her industry, including the XBIZ Awards and the AVN Awards. The performer has also appeared in reality television series. 'Selling the OC' is one of the titles that has welcomed Riley with open arms. Birth name: Ashley Matthews Birthplace: Miami Beach, Fla. Birthdate: July 9, 1991

With OnlyFans, Riley had control over what she wanted to do, as well as the price placed upon her work. The platform lifted its ban on sexual content, allowing the money to flow once again after the controversy passed. Riley's record has to be taken into account. The performer became popular in the adult film industry more than a decade ago, meaning that she's had time to grow her revenue.

Riley Reid is in 'Selling the OC' Season 4.

Selling the OC, created by Adam DiVello, released its fourth season in November 2025, taking fans to the thrilling premise of the show. The agents of the Oppenheim Group lead complicated lives, and viewers are given a front seat to the action. Riley is always ready to expand her skill set. The adult film actor made a surprise appearance in the fourth installment of the reality show.