RJ May Resigned From the South Carolina House Over Child Sexual Abuse Materials Allegations RJ May has been married since 2016 and has two children. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 13 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET

Following revelations that South Carolina lawmaker RJ May had been indicted on 10 counts of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, we now know that he has resigned his seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives. Although May's case is going to continue making its way through the court system, many now want to know more about his personal life.

Among the details that some people are curious about is whether May was married. Here's what we know about his past relationships and whether he was married prior to these accusations being made public.

Is RJ May married?

RJ May was apparently married to a woman named Beth, but we don't know much about their relationship other than the fact that they were married in 2016 and have two children together. We don't yet know whether Beth is planning to stand by May's side through these charges, or whether he might lose his wife as a result of the allegations against him in addition to his seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

RJ May resigned from the House of Representatives in August.

“I have decided that it is in the best interest of my family and constituents to resign immediately from the South Carolina House of Representatives,” May wrote in his resignation letter, per The State. “It has been an honor to serve the people of District 88.” May was already suspended from his office in June of this year, and was also the subject of an ethics committee complaint that would have set the stage for his removal.

He's currently being held in the Edgefield County Detention Center without bail pending a trial. The S.C. House Freedom Caucus, which he helped to create, called on him to resign after he was taken into custody and celebrated the news that he had decided to do so. “RJ May’s resignation from the South Carolina House of Representatives is long overdue,” the Freedom Caucus said in a statement. “The people of District 88 deserve true and honorable representation."

The guy you see talking about protecting children from the left is former South Carolina Republican State Representative Robert John "RJ" May.

May was arrested after a Grand Jury returned a 10-count indictment against him for distributing child sexual abuse material. pic.twitter.com/dnoMXEQMnL — Meko Haze (@HeyLookItsMeko) August 13, 2025

House Majority Leader Davey Hiott said that he should have resigned after his home was raided a year ago, but also said that his resignation did not bring an end to a broader investigation into the Freedom Caucus. “I hope members of the House Freedom Caucus don’t think this will end this investigation,” Hiott said in a statement.

“As reported by the media, and recent statements made by Mr. May during his jailhouse confessions, they appear to have uncovered numerous questions over campaign finance irregularities," he continued. "Frankly, (Freedom Caucus Chairman Jordan) Pace’s comments today on behalf of the House Freedom Caucus and his efforts to quell that investigation only raise further concerns.”

So, while May's time in the S.C. House might be at an end, his arrest might have led to some broader discoveries. As for the outcome of May's case, we might not know for sure whether he'll be convicted for some time.