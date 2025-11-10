U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna Is Happily Married and Has Two Adorable Children with Wife Ritu Ritu doesn't often take center stage with her husband's high profile career, but she's successful in her own right. By Ivy Griffith Updated Nov. 10 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When Representative Ro Khanna was elected to the United States House of Representatives to serve California's 17th congressional district, he went to Washington, D.C. with a plan. As one of the Progressive members of the Democratic Party, Ro has been an outspoken member of the House and a vocal advocate for his constituents.

But when he leaves work and heads home, he goes home to a wife and two adorable children. Here's what we know about his wife, Ritu Ahuja, their two children, and his dedication to advancing Progressive policies in the midst of national upheaval.

Source: MEGA

Here's what we know about Ro Khanna's wife.

Ro married his wife Ritu in 2015. Together, they share two children. In 2022, Ritu and their children took center national stage after former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the Khanna family, and their children specifically, to celebrate Diwali at the White House (via Hindustan Times).

Like the spouses of many Congresspeople, Ritu supports her husband and makes public appearances by his side, but isn't particularly central in the news cycles. According to the New York Times, Ritu is the daughter of Usha Ahuja and Monte Ahuja. Monte is the chairman of Mura Holdings, an investment firm, and is the chief executive of Transmaxx, an automotive transmission parts supplier.

Ritu graduated from Georgetown, later earning a master’s in strategic communications from Columbia. She has worked in product marketing at Bulgari, the famed Italian jewelry company. The duo seems to mostly keep their children out of the spotlight, with a few public appearances as exceptions.

Source: MEGA Biden and Harris welcome Ro Khanna's kids to the White House in celebration of Diwali

Ro Khanna took forefront among Democrats during the 2025 shutdown, hinting at bigger plans for the future.

2025 was a year of upheaval and turmoil in the United States as President Donald Trump returned to office to serve his second and final term, and the world got a taste of what enacting his agenda without worrying about pandering to voters looked like. His second administration came to a crescendo in October 2025 as a government shutdown took center stage, forcing federal workers to work without pay, endangering SNAP benefits, and sparking anger among voters.

On both sides of the aisles, Congresspeople used the shutdown as an opportunity to further their own careers, offering their positions and takes on the shutdown in hopes that they would be able to further their own plans and support their party's agenda. Emerging as a leader among Progressives in the Democratic Party: Ro Khanna.

Ro has long been an advocate of children's rights, working hard to pressure companies like Roblox to be more proactive in protecting children during online interactions. Additionally, Ro has long been on the frontlines of pushing the U.S. government to be more aggressive in defending the vulnerable in Palestine as Israel continues its violent attacks, according to Ro's own House archives.