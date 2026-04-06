Rob Rausch Says an Overalls Fashion Line Feels “Too Gimmicky” (EXCLUSIVE) 'The Traitors' Season 4 winner launched his clothing line, Creek Rat, in 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated April 6 2026, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Before Rob Rausch won Season 4 of The Traitors, he had already grown a massive fanbase from his other hit reality show, Love Island USA. The dating show catapulted the snake wrangler into fame, as fans couldn’t get enough of his antics, from his affinity for falling into a love triangle to his notable eye roll. And then there were the overalls. The denim overalls became Rob’s signature look as he navigated the challenges and drama that transpired in the villa.

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Once he returned to reality TV for The Traitors, he brought his overalls with him, and they carried him through his strategic and ultimate win. Given his natural flair for fashion and his decision to start his own clothing line, it seemed fitting for him to use his $220,800 prize to invest in creating his own line of overalls.

However, while speaking to Distractify to promote his Crown Royal X Realtree collaboration, Rob shared why he’s not in a rush to add “overalls designer” to his resume.

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Source: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Rob Rausch says creating an overalls line would feel like a “money grab.”

Despite millions of fans watching him scheme and betray his friends and allies on The Traitors for the ultimate cash prize, Rob told us he’s not willing to do anything for a check. While he agrees that creating his own overalls clothing line after partnering with clothing brands that send him tons of overalls for free would put more money in his pockets, it’s precisely the reason he hasn’t pushed to start the line.

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“It's something we talked about originally, but I don't know,” Rob shared at the thought of creating an overalls line through his and his sister, Lily’s, existing clothing brand, Creek Rat. “It kind of feels like, at the moment, kind of gimmicky, like it would have to be done right.”

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The Peacock star further explained that he would be open to working on an overalls brand down the line, though there will be some restrictions.

“They'd have to be like the best overalls ever,” Rob stressed. “I'd have to know they were like the best quality, the best in every way. I wouldn't want to just do it as, like, a money grab. I'd have to know they were like the best quality, the best in every way. I wouldn't want to just do it as, like, a money grab. All of our clothes are like, authentic to what we think is cool, looks-wise, and then also just like quality.

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“We want everything to be top-notch, so that we just make returning customers,” he added. It's not just about, like, getting a quick bag here. It's just longevity, and like making something we can be proud of.”

Rob Rausch has plans to expand his clothing line, Creek Rat, through his Crown Royal X Real Tree partnership.

While fans shouldn’t expect to see Rob wearing his own line of overalls anytime soon, he shared that he plans to partner with brands that align with where he wants his clothing brand, Creek Rat, to go. Since launching the clothing line in 2025, Rob has aimed for his line to highlight his personal style, which includes thrifted finds and camo, the latter being a nod to his Alabama roots.

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Source: Crown Royal/Realtree

He said his love for camo made his collaboration with Crown Royal X Realtree’s Camo Capsule Collection, which dropped on April 2, 2026, a perfect fit for him. Rob shared that, while he modeled the collection, he could be wearing camo a lot more in the future. “I really, like camo a lot, obviously, like with this Realtree partnership,” he explained. “It works great. We're actually in talks with them right now, doing like a collab.”