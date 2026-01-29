Rob Schneider's Wife, Patricia, Files for Divorce After Nearly 16 Years of Marriage Rob met Patricia when he was 44 and she was 19. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 29 2026, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor, comedian, and director Rob Schneider is not one to stray far from controversy. In the past few years, he's been called out for offensive jokes about women and transgender people, as well as questionable statements he's posted to social media. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he discouraged people from getting life-saving vaccines.

And in 2025, he said that there weren't any children's hospitals when he was growing up "because kids weren't sick." The Hot Chick star further alienated himself by aligning with the Secretary of HHS, RFK Jr. In December of 2025, more chaos was inserted into Rob's world when his wife, Patricia, filed for divorce. Here's what we know.



Rob Schneider and Patricia Azarcoya Schneider were married for almost 16 years.

Rob met Patricia through a project Patricia was working on. At the time, he was 44, and Patricia was 19. After dating for six years, they got married in Los Angeles in 2011, according to USA Today. The couple has two daughters: Miranda Scarlett, 13, and Madeline Robbie, 9. Rob also has another daughter, Elle King, from his previous marriage to London King.

Patricia dabbled in modeling and acting, and also produces film and TV shows. She and Rob played themselves in Netflix's loosely autobiographical sitcom, Real Rob. Patricia also co-wrote, produced, and appeared in 2022's Daddy Daughter Trip. Rob, Miranda, and Madeline also acted in the film. In 2023, Rob said, "My kids will have this forever. They’ll be able to show their kids this movie that we made as a family ... And that's beautiful," per the Daily Mail.

Patricia Azarcoya Schneider filed for divorce in December 2025.

She filed the "petition for dissolution" in Arizona. USA Today obtained information that shows she wanted to keep the documents confidential. They noted that Patricia said the marriage was "irretrievably broken" with "no possibility of reconciliation." On Dec. 12, 2025, Rob accepted service for the divorce petition. An order was filed for the "consent decree" to be confidential on Jan. 21, 2026.

The consent decree is the divorce agreement that settles all terms of the case, including property division, child custody, and spousal maintenance, according to the Daily Mail. Rob has not responded to the divorce filing, but he did confirm with the court that he had gotten hold of the divorce petition. The couple agreed to take a mandatory parenting course, per E! News.

In 2022, Rob wrote in a birthday post for Patricia: "The only reason I’m still doing what I do is because of this lovely woman [Patricia]. You make everything beautiful! Every day a joy. And make my life a life of love and happiness. I love you para siempre."

Rob has a strained relationship with his eldest daughter, Elle King.

Elle, who is just one year younger than Patricia, talked about her difficult relationship with her father on the Dumb Blonde podcast, per the Daily Mail. She said that Rob sent her to "fat camp" and that he was a workaholic during her childhood. Elle even said she went "four or five years" without speaking to her father.

Elle said, "I don't want to be associated with him." "He's just not nice ... I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You can want someone to change so much, and ultimately, you can't control anyone else's actions," she explained.