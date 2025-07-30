Why Did Rob Schneider Get Canceled: “You Can Do It!” Rings Hollow Amid Backlash His “You Can Do It!” catch phrase doesn't seem to protect him when he steps on stage for a stand-up routine. By Trisha Faulkner Published July 30 2025, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rob Schneider has always been the “You can do it!” guy. That one-liner from The Waterboy turned into a running gag in nearly every Adam Sandler movie he’s appeared in. Unfortunately for Rob and those taking a closer look at his career as a comedian, the catchphrase almost feels a little ironic.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2025, fans rejoiced when Rob popped up for a cameo in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 to deliver the iconic catch phrase. Around the same time, he was also openly pushing for another Grown Ups movie with Adam. Despite the release of Happy Gilmore 2 and his name in headlines, people couldn’t help but wonder why they didn’t see much of Rob outside of Adam’s movies. So, why did Rob Schneider get canceled? Turns out, the answer isn’t as simple as a single bad joke.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Rob Schneider get canceled, and where do fans think he went wrong?

Rob has been called out for anti-vaccine comments and offensive jokes about women and transgender people, per The Hollywood Reporter. Rob’s fall from grace didn’t come overnight. In 2024, per Cracked, he was literally pulled off stage during a charity gig because the audience just wasn’t having it. People booed, walked out, and the story went viral. One comment on a Facebook post said, “People are finally realizing he was never a good comedian to begin with,” and over 800 people hit the “like” button, seemingly agreeing with the statement.

Fans on Reddit piled on, claiming that Rob’s jokes just don’t land anymore. Others added that his material crosses the line from edgy to flat-out offensive. Furthermore, some folks just think he’s stuck doing the same stale comedy he was doing decades ago. One individual noted that he set his career on fire with the stuff he says.

Article continues below advertisement

The bad nights didn’t stop there. Multiple comedy shows in 2024 ended with walkouts or heckling. Rob doesn’t seem to care, though. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said that getting people this upset just means he’s “doing it right.”

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, not everyone is against him. A chunk of his fanbase argues that this is just “woke culture” ruining comedy. On Reddit threads, you’ll see comments like, “Comedy isn’t comedy anymore because people are too easily offended.” For some, Rob has become a part of a bigger debate on where comedy is headed and what exactly crosses a line.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob responds by talking about cancel culture and moving forward.

Rob’s been pretty open about what he thinks of all this. After being booed, he flat-out said “cancel culture is over,” per The Washington Times. He insists comedians should never water down their material, even if it means people walk out of shows. He fully believes he’s doing his job right if he’s pulling such a strong reaction out of people.