Even Republicans Are Baffled By Rob Schneider's Comments About Children's Hospitals By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 24 2025, 5:43 p.m. ET

Celebrities have a long history of saying outlandish things, and while some do so to entertain and troll their fans, others are unfortunately serious about their questionable and concerning takes. Case in point is actor-comedian Rob Schneider, who recently baffled social media with his recent post.

The former Saturday Night Live star had many scratching their heads when he posted a statement regarding children’s hospitals that could not be further from the truth.

What did Rob Schneider say about children’s hospitals?

On Thursday, Oct. 23, Rob Schneider took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted the following: “FYI… There were NO Children’s Hospitals when I was a kid. Because kids weren’t sick.” Of course, his claims are easily debunked, as the medical treatment of children dates back hundreds of years. According to The Journal of Pediatrics, in 1854 and 1855, the New York Nursery and Child’s Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened and are considered to be the first pediatric hospitals in America.

That information factually shuts down the lack of children’s hospitals in Rob’s post, but the even bigger claim, that “kids weren’t sick,” is equally as shocking. Children, like any other human being in the world, have gotten sick since the beginning of time.

FYI…

There were NO Children’s Hospitals when I was a kid.

Because kids weren’t sick. — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) October 23, 2025

According to Complex, Rob’s latest untrue and unfounded claims are not the first time he has shared his medical opinions. Back in 2012, he heavily criticized nationwide vaccine mandates and perpetuated claims that said vaccines led to autism in children. He spoke out again during the COVID-19 pandemic and told the public to resist getting the vaccine to stop the virus.

Just say no… And keep saying no,” he tweeted in 2021. “Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy! My body, my choice!"

Rob has made consistent headlines throughout the last few years due to his political views and opinions.

In an October 2024 interview with The Daily Mail, Rob claimed that due to his political views — he was previously a Democrat and an Independent but became a Republican — he has been blacklisted in Hollywood. “The decisions that the executives make is based on 'what will delay my inevitable firing the longest?' and if they work with somebody like me who's outspoken, they might get fired,” he said.

"I'm voting for Trump. The Democrats aren't for anything... they're depending on people to hate Donald Trump more than they love their country, and will they be successful? I hope not, because I love my country more than I hate Donald Trump.”