Robert Carradine's Net Worth Was the Result of Some Public Financial Issues

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. To some, Robert Carradine will always be Lizzie McGuire's dad. To others, he is remembered as Lewis in Revenge of the Nerds. After he died by suicide in February 2026, it was clear that he left behind a decades-long legacy in movies and television. But what was Robert Carradine's net worth at the time of his death?

He was open about the marital and financial struggles he went through. He even spoke out against SAG-AFTRA during the 2023 strike by sharing a residual check he received at the time for $0 on Instagram. Because of some financial woes over the years, his reported net worth at the time of his death might be a little surprising to some.

Robert Carradine had a surprisingly low net worth at the time of his death.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert's net worth was $300,000 when he died. Although he had spent years in various roles in both movies and TV shows, surprisingly, his net worth wasn't as high as some fans might have expected it to be. In the years before his death, Robert was in the independent films Let's Call the Whole Thing Off and Skate to Hell, according to IMDb.

Before Robert and Edie Mani, who was his ex-wife at the time of his death, got divorced in 2018, TMZ reported that she was requesting $4,000 per month in alimony and $15,000 to pay her attorneys at the time. She also suggested, per documents obtained by the outlet, that Robert sell his collection of guns, cameras, and guitars, worth upward of $190,000.

Robert Carradine had a famous daughter.

Although it's not clear if Robert's two youngest children, Marica Reed Carradine and Ian Carradine, attempted to follow in his footsteps in acting, his oldest daughter, Ever Carradine, did. She is probably best known for her role as Naomi Putnam in The Handmaid's Tale. According to Page Six, Ever's mother, Susan Snyder, and Robert welcomed Ever in 1974, years before Robert would meet and marry his only wife.

After Robert died, Ever posted a tribute to him on Instagram with a collection of photos of the two of them over the years. "Whenever anyone asks me how I turned out so normal, I always tell them it's because of my dad," she wrote. "I knew my dad loved me, I knew it deep in my bones, and I always knew he had my back. I think it's partly because we basically grew up together. 20 years age difference really isn't that much, and while I never ever thought of him as a sibling, I did always think of him as my partner."