Ed Gale Leaves Behind a Complicated Legacy, but What About His Net Worth?

"Over the course of his career, he appeared in over 130 movies, TV shows, and commercials."

Actor Ed Gale may be best known for portraying the murderous doll Chucky in the Child’s Play films, but he held a number of other roles that made him a Hollywood staple. In fact, according to his niece, Kayse Gale, he appeared in over 130 films and TV shows. But, and it’s a big but, Ed’s reputation as a talented actor was grossly tarnished in 2023 when he admitted to arranging a meeting for sex with someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy, per the Los Angeles Times. He was 59 at the time.

Fast forward two years, and the news surrounding Ed has shifted. He passed away at the end of May 2025 at the age of 61. His niece confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, "It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle." Given his place in Hollywood and the complicated legacy he leaves behind, it’s only natural to wonder just how wealthy the man behind the Chucky mask was at the time of his death.

What was Ed Gale's net worth?

Ed Gale’s net worth at the time of his passing hasn’t been publicly disclosed, though it’s safe to assume he still had a few million to his name. Warwick Davis, who has held similar roles over the years, though he’s remained a bit more active in film and television, has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Tony Cox, who like Ed is retired and mostly known for smaller roles in major Hollywood films, has a net worth of around $2 million. So, although we don’t know exactly how wealthy Ed was when he passed, it’s likely he had some of his Hollywood fortune stashed away.

Ed’s accolades date back to the mid-1980s, when he played Howard T. Duck in Howard the Duck (1986). Shortly after, he went on to appear in Spaceballs (1987), Child’s Play (1988), and one episode of Friday the 13th: The Series (1988), per IMDb. Some of his other big roles include 26 episodes of Land of the Lost (1991–1992), Baywatch (1994), and The Jungle Book (1994), playing the role of Baby Baloo. As for some of Ed's more recent roles, they include Pandemonic (2020) and Deadly Attraction (2014).

Ed Gale was caught in a 2023 sting operation after messaging someone he believed was an underage boy.

While Ed’s decades-long acting career included roles in movies, TV shows, and commercials, his name took a major hit in 2023 after he was caught in a sting operation chatting with someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy.