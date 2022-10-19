Famed Rockabilly Singer Robert Gordon Passed Away at the Age of 75

The statement didn't reveal a cause of death but, as of the time of this writing, a GoFundMe was set up in Robert's name to help him treat an "aggressive form of acute myeloid leukemia." Per the GoFundMe, Robert had been in the hospital for at least six weeks when it was created.

"Robert’s incredible voice and his music has not only put rockabilly back on the map. It has made memories for us all," it said. "A voice like his, coupled with the authenticity he brings to the music, is unforgettable, and doesn’t come around very often."