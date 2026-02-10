Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Is 33 Years Older Than His Wife — So It Goes! Robert Kraft's second wife has her eye on him. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 10 2026, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In February 2026, the New England Patriots went to the Super Bowl for the 12th time, where they were beaten by the Seattle Seahawks. The game itself wasn't very exciting, but the people-watching made the experience a little more interesting. From Jon Hamm dancing to Bad Bunny on the sidelines to Kim Kardashian dropping some PDA with Lewis Hamilton, there were a few moments worthy of discussion.

When it comes to the big game, the camera usually makes a pit stop on the teams' owners. Robert Kraft has owned The Patriots since 1994, when he bought them for $172 million. At the time, he was married to his first wife, who passed away in 2011. When the camera found Robert at Super Bowl LX, he was sitting next to his second wife. Here's what we know about her.

Robert Kraft's second wife is a doctor.

In March 2022, Page Six reported that Robert proposed to his girlfriend of three years. Dr. Dana Blumberg, then age 48, was first spotted holding hands with Robert at the French Open back in 2019. He was 78 years old, and she was 45 years old. In keeping with their sporty date theme, they were next seen canoodling at the Women’s World Cup soccer finals in Paris in July 2019.

Dr. Blumberg is an accomplished ophthalmologist who only had dyes for the Patriots owner as the two attended the annual Apollo in the Hamptons bash at Ronald Perelman’s estate that August. Come early 2020, they were partying it up at Elton John's snazzy Oscars party.

Speaking of Elton John, he performed at their surprise wedding celebration in October 2022, per Page Six. Guests had no idea they were attending what appeared to be a reception at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan, following a secret ceremony. Suddenly, Elton was introducing the happy couple, who later danced to a song written by Meek Mill and performed by the rapper along with English crooner Ed Sheeran. The couple is still going strong four years later.

What happened to Robert Kraft's first wife?

In July 2011, Robert's first wife, Myra Kraft, passed away at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer, per the NFL. The mother of four was celebrated for the philanthropic work she did through the Robert and Myra Kraft Family Foundation as well as the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.

After Robert purchased the team in 1994, Myra threw herself into the charity side of the team, and would go on to facilitate the donation of "millions of dollars to nonprofits and charitable organizations throughout New England," per The Patriots. In 1995, Myra became the first female chair in the history of Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. This allowed Myra to work closely with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley.