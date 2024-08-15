Home > Human Interest Robert Telles's Wife and Kids Once Reportedly Barricaded Themselves in a Room to Get Away From Him During a particularly harrowing argument with his wife, Robert Telles reportedly yelled, "Kill me!" to her and their frightened children. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 15 2024, 7:10 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/News 3 Las Vegas (video still)

When does crime because true crime? The answer to that question is murky at best. Some think this occurs when a story is made into a podcast or documentary, while others might say all crime is true crime. Sometimes you come across a story that has so many twists and turns, you can't help but wonder which came first: the crime or the true crime. Such is the case of the murder of Jeff German.

The Las Vegas journalist was stabbed to death outside of his home on Sept. 3, 2022, reports Court TV. The person who stands accused of killing German is Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, who was the subject of several unfavorable exposés written by German. Since Telles's arrest, his life has come under scrutiny. This includes a harrowing story about Robert Telles's wife, and an upsetting evening in early 2020. Details to follow.

Source: YouTube/KTNV Channel 13 (video still) Mary Ann Ramirez Ismael, Robert Telles

Robert Telles's wife once reportedly had to take her children and hide from her husband.

According to a police report via KTNV, the incident occurred the evening of Feb. 29, 2020, and lasted until the morning of March 1. The couple had gone to the Bellagio that night where Telles apparently drank a bit too much. This resulted in an argument erupting between Telles and his wife, Mary Ann Ramirez Ismael.

Things escalated during the car ride home when Telles reportedly began choking Ismael. Apparently she could breathe and was able to continue driving, though Telles began knocking things around inside the vehicle. He also hit Ismael in her arm, which caused her to swerve. Luckily for her they made it home safely; however, Telles allegedly continued his rampage in the house.

Ismael was pleading with Telles to just go to sleep, but he refused. Instead he kept yelling at her. At one point he reportedly screamed, "Kill me!" to his terrified wife. This frightened Ismael, who allegedly took their two children and fled to a bedroom where she locked them all in. Unfortunately that didn't stop Telles from reportedly breaking down the door and resuming his chase. This is when she finally called the police.

Charges against Robert Telles were dropped.

While waiting for the police to arrive, Telles was reportedly able to get Ismael in a bear hug. His squeeze was so tight that one of his scared children apparently tried to come between their parents. The arrival of law enforcement did little to calm the situation as Telles never stopped screaming. He told the cops he had no idea what had happened, and didn't know why he was fighting with his wife.

After they suggested he go into a different room, Telles "got into the officer's face and began yelling at him," said the outlet. When police tried to handcuff Telles, he flexed his arms and wiggled his way out of the cuffs. Perhaps that was the last straw, because this is when an exhausted Telles fell into a chair and asked the cops not to handcuff him in front of his children.