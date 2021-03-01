Roman Atwood Is Starting a "New Chapter" With His House After Having Stalkers

For most of 2020, the longtime vlogger was offline, and many fans speculated about what was going on.

Just over a month after Roman Atwood and his wife, Brittney Atwood, shared the horrifying details of their stalkers, the two are starting over with their four kids in a new and expansive home.

Now, Brittney and Roman are back to regular vlogging, and they have a new setting for their videos.

Though there were concerns that Roman and Brittney had split up, that they were dealing with serious health issues, or that the two were embroiled in legal issues , the pair returned to the RomanAtwoodVlogs channel in August of 2020 to discuss how stalkers infiltrated their privacy for months.

Roman Atwood teased the details of his new house in a vlog.

Those who have been with Roman since he embarked on his YouTube channel in 2013 have seen him move several times as his family grew. In his Feb. 27 video, "Welcome To Our New House," the 37-year-old revealed that the Atwoods had just settled down in a different home. After sharing a montage of fun moments from his previous houses, Roman let viewers in to his new digs.

First, the content creator and his family members shot confetti cannons off the top of the double staircase entryway. Roman then led the camera through his deluxe kitchen and his walk-in pantry, before teasing that fans would have to wait to see more.

Roman and Brittney explained that they wanted the video to serve as an introduction for their new beginning, which they are referring to as "Chapter 3." But, before they concluded their vlog, they each agreed to show something off in their new house. Brittney picked her huge walk-in closet, while Roman selected his music studio, which features a drum set and a stage.

"I hope, more than anything, [that] our story helps inspire some of you — from going where we started to where we're at now," Roman said at the conclusion of his video. "Huge changes, huge, more than I ever thought we'd have in our life. Thank you for being a massive part of that. We love you guys so much."

Roman also shared a few photos of the house on Instagram, and one suggested that the couple had actually commissioned the house to be built. "Welcome to a brand new chapter in our life. Our family has officially moved into our new home," he posted on Instagram. "Thank you forever for being here with us!" Considering all that the couple has been through with their stalkers and their security issues, the Atwoods' new house might give them the fresh start that they've been looking for.

