Ron Ely is Survived By His Two Daughters, Kirsten and Kaitland — Where Are They Now? "My father was my world — and what an incredible world he created," Kirsten wrote after his passing.

Actor Ron Ely’s life was filled with triumphs and tribulations, but it came to a tragic end on Sept. 29, 2024, when he passed away at his Los Alamos, Calif., home. His daughter, Kirsten Casale Ely, confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Oct. 23. Ron became a Hollywood icon in the 1960s for his role as Tarzan, giving the character a more domesticated spin compared to later portrayals like Brendan Fraser's version.

In light of his passing, fans of the "Me Tarzan" legacy are curious about who Ron leaves behind. His wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, was tragically killed in 2019 by their 30-year-old son, Cameron Ely. Ron is survived by two daughters, and here’s where they are today.

Who are Ron Ely's daughters?

Ron passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind daughters, Kirsten Casale Ely and Kaitland Ely Sweet. Kirsten, who goes by Kiki on Instagram, shared a heartfelt tribute to her father on Oct. 23, writing, "My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man, and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went."

She added that he had a tremendous impact on others, something she had "never witnessed in any other person — there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him."

While finding comfort in knowing her dad is now reunited with her mom and brother, Kirsten also acknowledged that his passing brings her "greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it’s etched into my soul. I will proudly carry all of my favorite pieces of them — lovingly cemented into my heart — until we all meet again."

Ron Ely's daughter, Kirsten Casale Ely, is a writer.

According to Kirsten's Instagram, she writes books "that help you help yourself." Published under the name Kiki Ely, she authored The Complete Guide to Self Care: Best Practices for a Healthier and Happier You and another focused on sleep care, among others. Kirsten married her husband, Erick, on May 13, 2021, in a "tiny wedding" with fewer than 25 guests — intimate and small, just perfect!

While Kirsten takes pride in her role as an aunt, she has been open about her personal struggles with conceiving. In a past Instagram post, she shared the emotional journey of going through "three unsuccessful rounds of IVF and a miscarriage while my husband held consistent and loving space for me." Despite these hardships, she found peace in embracing "the gifts that accompany a child-free life."

Ron Ely's daughter, Kaitland, is married with two kids.

Kaitland, who describes herself on Instagram as "a little bit country with sweet SoCal charm," is married with two kids. She welcomed her son in 2018 after enduring "28 hours of labor and 4.5 hours of pushing" before her 9.7-pound baby boy was finally born! Kaitland and her husband, a firefighter as of October 2018, later welcomed their second child, a daughter named Emerson Valerie Sweet, on Sept. 4, 2020.