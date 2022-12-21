Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman’s Family Asks for “Prayers” While He’s in Hospice Care

In a statement to TMZ, Ronnie’s loved ones said he went into hospice care for a rare, aggressive form of cancer. The athlete, who turned 31 in September 2022, was diagnosed with “renal medullary carcinoma” in August 2022.

Renal medullary carcinoma is a “rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait.” Ronnie’s family said he initially tried treatment options upon his diagnosis, but, unfortunately, the treatments didn’t work.