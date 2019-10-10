Ronnie and Jen From 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Might Actually Be Broken Up for Good

There's yet another chapter in the Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro saga. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and his girlfriend have had a tumultuous relationship laden with domestic abuse incidents, broken teeth, and TMZ outbursts. Ronnie's castmates have urged him to end things with his baby mama, but nothing got through to him; the couple would break up and make up over and over again.

Ronnie just got arrested for domestic violence against Jen, and reports are claiming that the pair is finally broken up. Are Ronnie and Jen still together from Jersey Shore? All the details on their violent romance, the latest incident, and what the arrest means for Ronnie on the show.

Are Ronnie and Jen still together from Jersey Shore? An update. Ronnie and Jen's up-and-down relationship has been a talking point for all three seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The couple makes Sammi and Ronnie's former relationship look calm and rational. Ronnie admitted on the first season that he and Jen likely would have broken up quickly, had Jen not gotten pregnant with their now-1-year-old daughter, Ariana.

On Oct. 3, the couple attended a party for the launch of Ronnie's CBD line, Verge. They seemed to be on good terms, with Ronnie telling E! News that the MTV show doesn't portray the couple in a realistic light.

"Me and Jen have a strong love for each other. What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things," he said. "They ask 'why do we stay with each other?' And it's because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don't see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see." Several hours later, Ronnie was arrested after an altercation with Jen.

Source: Getty

After the party, Ronnie and Jen got into an argument, and Ronnie was ultimately arrested on suspicions of kidnapping and felony domestic violence. Ronnie had allegedly physically harmed Jen, and a taser was used by police when he proved to be uncooperative. He posted a $100,000 bond and was released soon after.

Ronnie's most recent arrest is allegedly the last straw between him and Jen. Sources close to Ronnie said that the couple now realizes that they are toxic for one another, and they need to be apart for the best interests of their daughter. The two have yet to work out a custody agreement with regards to Ariana, but Jen is looking for a legal order to keep Ronnie away from her.

Did Jen get a restraining order against Ronnie? Following Ronnie's arrest, Jen was granted an emergency protective order. Under it, Ronnie had to stay at least 300 feet away from his ex. If he wanted to grab his belongings from their shared Las Vegas residence, he would need a police escort to do so.

Source: Instagram

The source close to the couple also confirmed that Jen is likely going to seek a restraining order after the protective one ends on Oct. 11. She allegedly wants Ronnie to stay away from her and Ariana. It is important to note that Jen herself has been arrested in the past for domestic violence against Ronnie. For the sake of their daughter, we hope that these two manage to work something out that truly is in her best interests.