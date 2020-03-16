Katy Perry Raves About 'Idol' Contestant Roselyn Carter: "You Are the Dream"

Born and bred in a Los Angeles neighborhood known for its high crime rates and gang activity, Rozzo joined the contest to show her peers that a better future was possible. As the community activist explained in her preliminary interview, it's her goal to encourage young people to dare to make a difference and go after their dreams.

"People from my community can see me and feel that they can do something else besides what's going on right now," she explained in an American Idol teaser.