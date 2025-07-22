Rosie Roche Was a Distant Relative of Princess Diana — Who Are Her Parents?
"University College staff and students are extremely saddened by the tragic death of Rosie Roche."
According to a birth announcement dated July 29, 2005, Rosie Jeanne Burke Roche was born June 21, 2005. The announcement itself is perfunctory and includes the names and relatives of the newborn.
Her father, Edmond Hugh Burke Roche, is a first cousin of Princess Diana's. Rosie's mother, Pippa K.V. Roche, is from North Yorkshire.
If you're a little confused by Rosie's lineage, allow us to clear it up ever so slightly. She was the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle, Edmund Roche, 5th Baron Fermoy, per People.
Sadly, an interest in Rosie's parents has grown following her death in July 2025. She had just turned 20. Here's what we know.
Here's what we know about Rosie Roche's parents and her cause of death.
Although Rosie hails from a long line of nobles, not much is known about her parents. Unfortunately, what we do know is connected to the young girl's death. According to The Independent, the 20-year-old's body was found by her mother and sister at her home in Norton, near Malmesbury in Wiltshire, on July 14.
The cause of death of the beloved cousin of Princes William and Harry is traumatic head injury. A firearm was allegedly found nearby on the property. A spokesperson for the coroner’s service told the Gazette & Herald, "There are no suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement."
Rosie is described as the "darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, and granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long," in an obituary from the Yorkshire Post. A private family funeral and memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rosie was studying English Literature at Durham University.
Professor Wendy Powers, Principal of Durham's University College, told The Sun that, "University College staff and students are extremely saddened by the tragic death of Rosie Roche."
She was studying for her English Literature degree and had "settled into the University and College beautifully and had lots of friends." Professor Powers went on to say that Rosie was "loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry and travel among many other talents. She will be sorely missed."
This devastating tragedy comes on the heels of another shocking death in Prince William and Harry's family. Back in February 2024, Thomas Kingston, husband of Harry and William’s cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston, also died from a head injury.
Similar to Rosie, a gun was also found nearby. It was later determined that Thomas had taken his own life. Both Rosie’s family and a spokesman for Prince William declined to comment.