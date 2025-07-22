Rosie Roche Was a Distant Relative of Princess Diana — Who Are Her Parents? "University College staff and students are extremely saddened by the tragic death of Rosie Roche." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 22 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

According to a birth announcement dated July 29, 2005, Rosie Jeanne Burke Roche was born June 21, 2005. The announcement itself is perfunctory and includes the names and relatives of the newborn. Her father, Edmond Hugh Burke Roche, is a first cousin of Princess Diana's. Rosie's mother, Pippa K.V. Roche, is from North Yorkshire.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're a little confused by Rosie's lineage, allow us to clear it up ever so slightly. She was the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle, Edmund Roche, 5th Baron Fermoy, per People. Sadly, an interest in Rosie's parents has grown following her death in July 2025. She had just turned 20. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Rosie Roche's parents and her cause of death.

Although Rosie hails from a long line of nobles, not much is known about her parents. Unfortunately, what we do know is connected to the young girl's death. According to The Independent, the 20-year-old's body was found by her mother and sister at her home in Norton, near Malmesbury in Wiltshire, on July 14.

The cause of death of the beloved cousin of Princes William and Harry is traumatic head injury. A firearm was allegedly found nearby on the property. A spokesperson for the coroner’s service told the Gazette & Herald, "There are no suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement."

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie is described as the "darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, and granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long," in an obituary from the Yorkshire Post. A private family funeral and memorial service will be held at a later date.

@dailymailuk Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin Rosie Roche has tragically been found dead at the age of just 20. The Durham University student was discovered by her mother Pippa and sister Agatha at her family home in rural Wiltshire. A firearm was found near to her body at the property in Norton. She had been packing for a trip away with friends, an inquest heard. Rosie's family have paid tribute to her, saying she was a 'darling daughter' to her parents Pippa and Hugh and an 'incredible sister' to Archie and Agatha. Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle, the 5th Baron Fermoy, Edmund Roche, who took his own life in 1984 after suffering from a long bout of depression. #tragic #princewilliam #princeharry #depressionawareness #news #princessdiana #tragic #tragedy ♬ Very Sad - Enchan

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie was studying English Literature at Durham University.

Professor Wendy Powers, Principal of Durham's University College, told The Sun that, "University College staff and students are extremely saddened by the tragic death of Rosie Roche." She was studying for her English Literature degree and had "settled into the University and College beautifully and had lots of friends." Professor Powers went on to say that Rosie was "loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry and travel among many other talents. She will be sorely missed."