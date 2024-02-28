Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Thomas Kingston Was Found Dead in Gloucestershire — What Was His Cause of Death? A Buckingham Palace representative spoke on behalf of Gabriella and her family, stating, "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him." By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 28 2024, Published 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We're used to hearing about the key members of the British Royal Family, but it should come as no surprise that the royal lineage extends much further than the likes of King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. There are plenty of other members of the Royal Family who have been in the spotlight. One such figure is Lady Gabriella, who was 18th in line for royal succession at the time of her birth in 1981. She is a known contributing writer to The London Magazine and runs a non-profit art foundation.

Interestingly enough, Gabriella only got engaged in 2018 to a Bristol University graduate and professional financier Thomas Kingston. They got married later in 2019 in a wedding ceremony attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. This made Thomas the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. However, their marriage would be short-lived. What happened to Thomas Kingston? Let's break down his unexpected death in February 2024.

Thomas Kingston was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire.

On the evening of Feb. 25, 2024, Thomas was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire, according to BBC. He was 45 years old at the time of his death and had been married to Gabriella for less than five years. Reportedly, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but few details have been confirmed at the time of writing. Gloucestershire police stated, "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

A Buckingham Palace representative spoke on behalf of Gabriella and her family, stating, "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him." He is mourned by several members of the Royal Family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla. His death comes less than two years after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Buckingham Palace further stated, "[The King and Queen] join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family." Throughout his life, Thomas worked with the Diplomatic Missions Unit of the Foreign Office in Baghdad where he helped in hostage negotiations.

What was Thomas Kingston's cause of death?