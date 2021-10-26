The CW Has Confirmed Whether 'Roswell, New Mexico' Will Return for Fourth Season

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Roswell, New Mexico.

The CW original Roswell, New Mexico is a reimagining of the late '90s and early '00s hit, Roswell, but the series has already set itself apart from its predecessor in more ways than one.

Both shows are based the Roswell High novel series by Melinda Metz, but there are a few key differences between the two. Roswell features characters who are mostly teenagers, while the newer drama centers around adults.