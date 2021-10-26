The CW Has Confirmed Whether 'Roswell, New Mexico' Will Return for Fourth Season

The CW Has Confirmed Whether 'Roswell, New Mexico' Will Return for Fourth SeasonBy Shannon Raphael
Oct. 26 2021, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Roswell, New Mexico.
The CW original Roswell, New Mexico is a reimagining of the late '90s and early '00s hit, Roswell, but the series has already set itself apart from its predecessor in more ways than one.
Both shows are based the Roswell High novel series by Melinda Metz, but there are a few key differences between the two. Roswell features characters who are mostly teenagers, while the newer drama centers around adults.
Roswell, New Mexico follows Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason), a biomedical researcher who moves back to her hometown after losing out on a grant. Upon her return, she discovers that Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons), the guy she had a crush on as a teenager, is actually an alien.
Since the show debuted in 2018, Liz has dealt with the growing presence of the aliens aka "the sky people." The third season concluded with the demise of a longtime villain, and with the return of an actor from the original Roswell.
Keep reading for the refresher on the Season 3 finale, and to find out if Roswell, New Mexico been renewed for Season 4.
Has 'Roswell, New Mexico' been renewed for Season 4?
Several months before the third season of the sci-fi series premiered in July 2021, The CW renewed Roswell, New Mexico for a fourth season. According to Deadline, the network chose to renew 12 shows in The CW lineup because of the uncertainty regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on pilot production.
Roswell, New Mexico, Walker, Batwoman, All American, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Charmed, The Flash, Dynasty, Legacies, Nancy Drew, In the Dark, and Riverdale were all picked up.
While Roswell, New Mexico is confirmed for Season 4, the network has yet to announce when the new season will premiere. Production on the fourth season reportedly commenced in August 2021, and it is expected to wrap in January 2022.
Fans of the drama can, therefore, expect it to debut at some point in either the spring or the summer of 2022.
How did Season 3 of 'Roswell, New Mexico' end?
During the second part of the Season 3 finale, "Never Let You Go," Liz finally defeats Jones (also played by Nathan Dean Parsons) by breaking his bond with Max.
Now that Max is officially free from Jones, he shares a sweet and long-overdue kiss with Liz. While it may have seemed like the third season would be wrapping up with the nice moment between the romantic duo, a bombshell is soon dropped.
After the kiss, the show then cuts to a scene in Careyes, Mexico. A naked woman has just mysteriously arrived, and she encounters a couple who are making food together. The mystery woman appears to be a sky person, and the woman in the aforementioned couple brings her to a bar to see a woman named Allie.
Allie, who is on the verge of passing out in a drunken stupor, is introduced to the potential alien. She's told that the new arrival keeps repeating the name "Liz Ortecho."
In the final moments of the third season, Allie picks her head up and she notes that the mystery woman is not Liz Ortecho. Allie reveals that she was once Liz Ortecho's teacher, and she moves toward the light so viewers can finally get to see her face for the first time.
The new character is played by Shiri Appleby, who portrayed the protagonist, Liz Parker, in the original Roswell. While the season concludes before fans can get any definitive answers about her character, Shiri's new role is of great interest for fans of the original series.
The first three seasons of Roswell, New Mexico are available to stream on Netflix now. Viewers can catch up on the original Roswell series on Hulu as well.