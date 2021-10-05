Michael Vlamis of 'Roswell: New Mexico' and His Girlfriend Are Adorable

According to her IMDb , Aurora has been acting for years. The first role listed on her page is from 2011, when she played a character named Bianca in Pretty Little Liars . But now, she's become well-known for playing Shana in the 2015 movie Jem and the Holograms. Currently, she's playing Dani Powell on FOX's series, Prodigal Son .

Aurora has famous parents, too. Her father, Harold Perrineau, is an actor known for roles in TV shows like Claws, The Rookie, Star, and more. According to his IMDb, he's filming a TV show set to come out in 2022 called From.

And Aurora's mother, Brittany, is a model who also has some acting roles to her name. She was on Lost and a few other movies over the years, though her last credit on IMDb is from 2008.