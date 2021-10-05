Michael Vlamis of 'Roswell: New Mexico' and His Girlfriend Are Adorable

Michael Vlamis of 'Roswell: New Mexico' and His Girlfriend Are AdorableBy Kori Williams
Oct. 5 2021, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
The CW series Roswell: New Mexico follows a woman, Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason), who realizes that the guy she had feelings for as a teenager is actually an alien. She's doing the best she can to keep his secret, but things get complicated as the show goes on. Over time, it looks like there are a lot more aliens on Earth than we may realize.
Now that we're getting a fourth season of Roswell: New Mexico, fans are increasingly curious about the show's cast. Michael Vlamis portrays Michael Guerin, an alien who's trying to escape Earth. But what about the actor's personal life? Does he have a partner? It turns out that he is seeing someone and they look really adorable together on Instagram.
Who is Michael Vlamis's partner?
Michael is dating fellow actor Aurora Perrineau. Michael posted his first pic with her on Instagram on June 30, 2020. In the photo, he's holding onto her and the caption reads, "HOLDING ON FOR DEAR LIFE!" In another post, he announced that they officially got together on March 30, 2020.
"From the moment she bounced off the curb holding two mason jars full of tequila, I knew I was in trouble," Michael wrote in the caption of the post celebrating his one-year anniversary with Aurora. "As she revealed how funny, charming, intelligent, and just effortlessly cool she is, I proceeded to make horrible dad jokes for two hours straight."
"Your smile, laugh, intelligence, taste, style, personality, everything... is better than mine," he wrote in another post, made on the occasion of Aurora's birthday, where he thanked her for believing in him and hoped for many more birthdays to come.
Don't worry, things are just as cute over on Aurora's Instagram. She's got pics of her and Michael together sprinkled throughout her page, and she shows support for his work, like in a post where she congratulates him for the Season 3 premiere of Roswell: New Mexico.
Who is Aurora Perrineau?
According to her IMDb, Aurora has been acting for years. The first role listed on her page is from 2011, when she played a character named Bianca in Pretty Little Liars. But now, she's become well-known for playing Shana in the 2015 movie Jem and the Holograms. Currently, she's playing Dani Powell on FOX's series, Prodigal Son.
Aurora has famous parents, too. Her father, Harold Perrineau, is an actor known for roles in TV shows like Claws, The Rookie, Star, and more. According to his IMDb, he's filming a TV show set to come out in 2022 called From.
And Aurora's mother, Brittany, is a model who also has some acting roles to her name. She was on Lost and a few other movies over the years, though her last credit on IMDb is from 2008.
You can watch Roswell: New Mexico on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. New episodes stream the next day on the network's website.