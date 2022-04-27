Shortly after Rowan's tweets, her boyfriend took to Instagram to defend his girlfriend. In an Instagram story, Frank made a statement claiming bisexuality is an "outdated term" that should be "removed from the LGBTQIA+ acronym." Although the Instagram story is no longer available, a screenshot of the comments still circulates the internet.

The pair are reportedly still together as of 2021, but maybe sometime soon, Rowan will let fans in on her relationship status.