Who Is 'He's All That' Star Peyton Meyer Dating?

22-year-old actor Peyton Meyer is best known for his role as Lucas Friar on Disney’s Girl Meets World, and now, for portraying Jordan Van Draanen on Netflix’s He’s All That . Along with his acting, Peyton’s good looks have gained him a huge following, especially on social media.

Until now, Peyton's fans were under the impression the star was single, but it seems the Disney star is just super private about his personal life. As it turns out, Peyton has actually been booed up for a while. So, who is Peyton’s girlfriend?

Who is Peyton Meyer’s girlfriend?

Peyton Meyer's fans were heartbroken to learn he is taken. Peyton is dating singer and songwriter TAELA, formerly known as Taylor Mae LaCour. TAELA’s debut single, "Bang," was released in 2019 and was soon followed by "Drink, Dance, Repeat," which despite its catchy tune, was actually penned after a bad breakup. The pandemic put a halt on TAELA's plans for a year of new music and touring, but we're hopeful that the singer-songwriter will be releasing new music soon.

The couple first revealed they were dating in February 2021, when TAELA made a TikTok for the #childhoodcrushchallenge hashtag. For this particular challenge, TikTok users were encouraged to post a picture of their childhood crush and then present their current partner for comparison.

TAELA's post had her showing fans a picture of Peyton from his Disney days, followed by a video of Peyton himself looking over his shoulder at the camera, with the words “I love you” displayed across the screen. She captioned the post, “cowboy take me away… #lucasfriar #girlmeetsworld.”

Fans were stunned. In the comments, one person wrote, "Imagine being able to brag that you pulled your Disney crush," while another added that TAELA had “flexed SO HARD.” Just a few days later, TAELA showed off her man again with an Instagram post of the two getting extremely cozy. She captioned the image, “what’s wrong with me why do I feel like this.”

Peyton made the relationship official, too, when he posted a picture with TAELA on Valentine’s Day, captioning it with a single red heart. Since then, there’s been a steady stream of posts showing the two of them loved up, and even a picture of Peyton and TAELA’s son, River (who seems to be from TAELA's previous relationship), having a cuddle on her porch in Nashville.