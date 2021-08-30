The Costume Designer for 'He's All That' Was Very Clear on Her Inspiration

One of the most anticipated films of the summer is Netflix’s He’s All That , a modern-day genderbending take on 1999's She’s All That, starring influencer Addison Rae . In the new film, Addison’s character, Padgett Sawyer, is a popular teen influencer, not unlike Addison in real life. And like in the original film, Padgett makes a bet that she can make anyone over into the “Prom King.”

But as far as outfits are concerned, how much of He’s All That is inspired by the original film? There are a lot of Easter eggs and callbacks to She's All That, both in casting and costuming, and it's especially evident in the outfits worn by the characters in the new Netflix flick.

Plus, the costume designer has a unique tie to the original film, so she had some significant input when it came to outfit inspiration.