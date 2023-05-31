Home > Entertainment 'Love Island' Alum Rowan Easterbrooks Joins TLC's 'You Me and My Ex' Reality star and 'Love Island' alum Rowan Easterbrooks is set to join the cast of TLC's 'You Me and My Ex.' Find out whether Rowan is an ex or the main chick. By Olivia Hebert May 31 2023, Published 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

Reality star and Love Island alum Rowan Easterbrooks is set to join the cast of TLC's You Me and My Ex. As the former flame of fellow new cast member De'Andre Asbury-Heath, Rowan Easterbrooks will be the titular ex. De'Andre and Rowan were together for four years before they called it quits.

De'Andre has since moved on to Elodie Vincent and is gradually moving in with her. But with the arrival of Rowan, chaos was caused between the new couple. Find out more below.

What's happened with Rowan and De'Andre on 'Me You and My Ex'?

Rowan is a senior account manager at Insight Global who found love with De'Andre Asbury-Heath on the popular reality program Love Island. They were together for four years and shared a bunny named Muffin before breaking up after having grown apart. She joined the second season of You Me and My Ex along with De'Andre and his new girlfriend Elodie, as one of five couples that encounter issues when an ex rolls into town.

De'Andre and Rowan have a history of being friendly and staying over at each other's places when they're in the same city, and they need a place to crash. Rowan still keeps in touch with De'Andre's mom. The former couple also shares weekly dinners where they check in on each other. All evidence shows that the exes have not let each other go.

Fans slammed De'Andre on Twitter for having more chemistry with his former flame instead of his new boo, Elodie. There were moments where De'Andre's body language read as intimate such as him sitting close to or leaning towards Rowan whenever they were near each other.

When it was revealed that Elodie was a single mom looking for a man to share her life with, viewers also advised De'Andre that his residual feelings for Rowan were getting in the way of him being able to form a true connection with Elodie. The dynamic between this trio is bound to be messy to say the least.

Will Rowan get back together with De'Andre?

The reasons behind their break up indicate that things were just not working despite the love being there. Only time will tell if the pair will go the distance. But for now, it remains to be seen.