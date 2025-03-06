Roy Ayers Had a Solid Net Worth That Came From Decades in the Music Business Roy Ayers's net worth comes from his decades of working in music. By Joseph Allen Published March 6 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few men had careers in music exactly like the one that Roy Ayers put together. Roy was a pioneering jazz-funk musician who played the vibraphone and also worked as a producer, and he died on March 4 in New York City after a long illness.

Following the news of his death, many wanted to know more about Roy's life, including what his net worth was at the time of his passing. Here's what we know.



What was Roy Ayers's net worth?

Roy was reportedly worth roughly $10 million at the time of his death, per Celebrity Net Worth. Roy earned that net worth through his work as a musician and producer. He had a successful solo career and also formed the band Roy Ayers Ubiquity. While he was not one of the biggest musicians in the world, he earned a rock-solid living, which afforded him the ability to amass the impressive net worth he had by the time of his death.

Roy Ayers Jazz musician, Producer Net worth: $10 million Roy Ayers is a musician and producer who was known for being a pioneer in the world of jazz-funk. His song "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" inspired multiple generations of artists. Roy's legacy lives on in part through other musicians sampling his work, and through his immense influence on the world of jazz music. Birthdate: Sept. 10, 1940 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth Name: Roy Ayers

Musicians have lined up to pay tribute to Roy following his death.

Roy's death was first announced in a Facebook post that celebrated his immense legacy. "It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer, and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4, 2025, in New York City after a long illness. He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming," the post said.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Roy Ayers. A true innovator, Roy shaped and revitalized the musical landscape across generations. His sound became the backdrop to every era he graced, with Everybody Loves the Sunshine serving as an anthem for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/Nh0dT7XcAK — Jazz Is Dead (@jazzisdeadco) March 6, 2025

Following the news of his death, both fans and fellow artists paid tribute to him, reminding us of all the ways he had influenced the music world during his 84 years. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Roy Ayers. A true innovator, Roy shaped and revitalized the musical landscape across generations. His sound became the backdrop to every era he graced, with Everybody Loves the Sunshine serving as an anthem for so many of us," Jazz Is Dead wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"When I was in high school, I joined the percussion section of my school’s band because of the influence Roy Ayers had on me. To say this one hurts is an understatement," another person added. There are some musicians who every musician loves, and it's clear that Roy was one of those guys.