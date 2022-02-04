Here's How You Can Stream 'RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World' in the United States

Diehard fans of all RuPaul's Drag Race iterations and spin-offs have likely had this thought at some point over the years: What would happen if queens from all around the various franchises around the world competed against one another on one global Main State?

In December of 2021, the World of Wonder production company confirmed that fans' dreams would be coming true with RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World. Fan favorite contestants from the United Kingdom, the United States, Thailand, Canada, and the Netherlands are battling it out for the first-ever worldwide title — and the stakes have never been higher.