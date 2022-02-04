Here's How You Can Stream 'RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World' in the United States

Here's How You Can Stream 'RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World' in the United StatesBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 4 2022, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
Diehard fans of all RuPaul's Drag Race iterations and spin-offs have likely had this thought at some point over the years: What would happen if queens from all around the various franchises around the world competed against one another on one global Main State?
In December of 2021, the World of Wonder production company confirmed that fans' dreams would be coming true with RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World. Fan favorite contestants from the United Kingdom, the United States, Thailand, Canada, and the Netherlands are battling it out for the first-ever worldwide title — and the stakes have never been higher.
RuPaul serves as the host and judge of the series, which is considered to be the Olympics of drag. The famous drag queen is joined by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr on the panel. RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World debuted in the United Kingdom on BBC Three on Feb. 1, but can fans in the United States stream it?
Find out where to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World' in the United States.
The RPDR spin-off show airs on a regular network in the United Kingdom, but watching it in the United States is a bit more complicated.
Viewers in the U.S. can watch RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World with a subscription to WOW Presents Plus (which is owned by World of Wonder Productions).
The streamer is home to other Drag Race spin-offs, like Canada's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, RuPaul's Drag Race U.K., Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race España, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
RPDR holiday specials and one-off events are also on WOW Presents Plus.
In addition to the competition content, the streamer has many other programs starring RPDR alums, including UNHhhh (starring Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova), Bro'Laska (featuring Alaska and her brother, Cory Binney), Alyssa's Secret (with Alyssa Edwards), and Jasmine Masters' Class (with Jasmine Masters).
Subscriptions for WOW Presents Plus are $3.99 per month, but new users can start off with a free 7-day trial.
Which queens made the cut for the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World' cast?
The star-studded cast list for the latest RPDR spin-off show features multiple queens who narrowly missed out on winning the crown on their own respective seasons.
Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, and Baga Chipz are the three queens representing RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. in the competition. RPDR and All Stars alums Jujubee and Mo Hart (who previously went by Monique Hart) are in the cast as well.
Drag Race Thailand co-host Pangina Heals is trading in a spot on the judges panel for a place in the Werk Room.
Lemon and Jimbo from Canada's Drag Race made the list too, as did Drag Race Holland runner-up Janey Jacké.
RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World is available in the United States on WOW Presents Plus. New episodes air in the United Kingdom on Tuesdays.