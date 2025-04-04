What Are Russell Brand’s Politics? Inside the Actor’s Political Leanings During the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell Brand’s YouTube channel began to heavily focus on conservative content and conspiracy theories. By Danielle Jennings Published April 4 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Long removed from his Hollywood heyday in the late 2000s to the early 2010s, Russell Brand is more well-known these days for his highly controversial behavior, sexual assault allegations, and political commentary and affiliations.

Although from the U.K., throughout the years, Russell has consistently inserted himself into the world of American politics via social media posts, interviews, and public appearances. So what are his political beliefs? Let's dive in.

What are Russell Brand’s politics?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell’s YouTube channel began to heavily focus on conservative content and conspiracy theories.

Following those right-wing actions, Russell went further, supporting the Republican Party by attending the Republican National Convention in 2024 to support Trump, per NBC Chicago. He also endorsed Robert F. Kennedy during his failed presidential run. Following Trump’s win, Russell attended the presidential inauguration in January 2025.

What has Russell said about Trump?

In a June 2024 episode of his podcast, Stay Free With Russell Brand, the actor voiced his firm support of Trump in an interview with RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko, per the New York Post.

“In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t,” Russell said at the time.

“They act as if a vote for Donald Trump is almost like you’re directly voting for Armageddon, like you see hysterical performances outside of courtrooms, endless MSNBC bombast,” he continued.”

“But I’m starting to think that no, a greater threat to democracy is this kind of technological feudalism, that tells you that it cares about you and that it’s protecting vulnerable people, all the while increasing censorship, increasing the funding of wars, increasing the division between ordinary Americans,” the actor said.

What was Russell charged with in April 2025?

On April 4, 2025, Russell was formally charged by British police with rape and sexual assault following an 18-month investigation with multiple accusers, according to The Associated Press.

The charges stem from the allegations of four women, who claim they were either raped or sexually assaulted by him. These instances allegedly occurred between 1999 and 2005, per the outlet. Russell is charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

In response to the allegations, Russell took to social media to deny the accusations. “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said, per The Associate Press.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he continued. “To see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question is there another agenda at play.” Russell’s first court appearance to address the charges is in London on May 2, 20205.