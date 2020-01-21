We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Oprah's Sudden Exit From the Russell Simmons Documentary Is Raising Eyebrows

The future of a new documentary titled On the Record, which shines a light on sexual assault in the music industry, is up in the air after Oprah Winfrey pulled out as an executive producer earlier this month. 

The news immediately stirred speculation that record executive and alleged rapist Russell Simmons had a hand in the media mogul’s decision to step away from the project, which features interviews with several of the Def Jam co-founder’s accusers. Here’s what we can tell you about the controversial film.

At least five of Russell Simmons’ accusers are featured in the documentary.

Drew Dixon, a former executive at Russell’s record label, details her alleged rape in On the Record, claiming it took place in 1995. "I literally worked for him. He was ordering me a car, and he told me to come upstairs [to his apartment] and pick up a demo," she recalled in a recent appearance on CBS This Morning.