Jared Fogle A Married Couple Provided Child Sex Abuse Material to Jared Fogle — Where Are They Now? By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 7 2023, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

Report online or in-person sexual abuse of a child or teen by calling the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or visiting childhelp.org. Learn more about the warning signs of child abuse at RAINN.org.

A new Investigation Discovery documentary about disgraced Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle peels back the layers of an intricate web of abuse. In Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster, the monster in question goes beyond Fogle and into the disturbed minds of the people who helped him obtain child sex abuse material.

One man, Russell Taylor, was the executive director of Jared Foundation, the nonprofit organization started by Fogle to help combat childhood obesity. His wife Angela Taylor (now Baldwin) was not only helping her husband, but she involved her own children as well as their friends. To say these two are depraved is barely scratching the surface. Where are Russell Taylor and Angela Baldwin now? Here's what we know.

Source: YouTube/WTHR (video still) Photo of Russell Taylor in front of his house

Where are Russell Taylor and Angela Baldwin now?

A May 2022 press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana states that Taylor and Baldwin were sentenced to 27 and 33 years in prison, respectively. According to court documents, Taylor offered to give an acquaintance child sex abuse material sometime in 2014. This person alerted the Indiana State Police who searched the couple's home where they found child sex abuse material on "multiple electronic devices," and "law enforcement officers concluded that there were likely hidden cameras in the house."

It was soon discovered that Taylor had been providing Fogle with child sex abuse material which led to both of them being charged and then convicted in 2015. However, Taylor successfully appealed which resulted in his conviction being vacated in 2020. While re-investigating, authorities "discovered evidence that implicated Baldwin, and she was charged with production of child sex abuse material, possession of child sex abuse material, and conspiracy to produce child sex abuse material."

Between 2011 and 2015, Taylor and Baldwin placed hidden cameras around their house which caught Baldwin's children and friends of her children engaging in sexual acts encouraged by the couple. Court documents obtained by Law & Crime include testimonies from nine minors whose experiences range from being supplied alcohol and drugs by the couple to engaging in sexual acts with them.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn E. Olivier wrote in Russell Taylor’s sentencing memo, "The facts show that the Defendant is abused and exploited multiple children over a period of years, including the hands-on sexual abuse of 2 children. This abhorrent behavior deserves severe punishment to deter the Defendant [Taylor], and others like him, from doing this again."

According to two of Taylor and Baldwin's victims, Jared Fogle was the "puppet master."

Baldwin's daughters, Hannah Parrett and Christian Showalter, were victimized by their mother and stepfather. In a conversation with the New York Post, they went into detail about how this has affected them. Now 21 years old, Parrett said that when she and her sister first met Taylor "he was very charismatic." Before he entered their lives, Baldwin was very religious and raised her daughters in a very strict household, but that changed.

Source: Facebook (L-R): Hannah Parrett and Christian Showalter

Upon meeting Taylor, Baldwin "just became a completely different person than what she was," Showalter, 24, told the outlet. Soon, their mother was placing hidden cameras around their home at the behest of Taylor who was allegedly being told to do so by Fogle. "Jared was the puppet master ... And then Russell and my mom were the puppets," she said.

Sadly, Showalter and Parrett have both been given access to the video footage collected as evidence by the FBI and it's hard for them to forget what they've seen. "It’s one thing to have knowledge that something happened. It’s a completely different thing to physically see the evidence of what happened," shared Parrett. "You cannot get those images out of your head. I mean, they are forever ingrained in my brain." Her sister added that she "was speechless."