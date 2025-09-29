Is Russell Vought Married? Here's What We Know About the Trump Administration Official Russell is the Director of the Office of Management and Budget at the White House. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 29 2025, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the Administration of President Donald Trump continues to try to expand the power of the presidency, folks are wondering about Russell Vought, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget at the White House.

According to Politico, the White House budget director is one of the authors of Project 25. The ACLU describes Project 25 as "a federal policy agenda and blueprint for a radical restructuring of the executive branch authored and published by former Trump administration officials." People are curious to know more about the Project 25 author, and they are wondering if he is married.

Source: Mega / The Heritage Foundation

Is Russell Vought married?

Russell Vought is divorced from Mary G. Vought, the Vice President of Strategic Communications of The Heritage Foundation. According to Wikipedia, Mary filed for divorce in 2023, and the divorce was finalized the same year. The former couple has two daughters.

Project 25 was written in partnership with The Heritage Foundation, which is a right-wing think tank that is opposed to racial equity, LGBTQ rights, abortion and reproductive rights, and immigrants’ rights. The agenda calls for reorganizing the entire federal government agency one by one to "serve a conservative agenda."

Russell Vought is on the cusp of confirmation to lead OMB, where he could gut the civil service and social safety net.



He's also the mastermind behind Project 2025, which Trump once disavowed but has so far followed to a tee during his second term. pic.twitter.com/0rJk7QXgsk — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 6, 2025

Who are Russell Vought's kids?

Russell and Mary have two daughters — Ella and Porter, per Fox News. Porter has cystic fibrosis, which is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs, per the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Mary wrote an opinion piece for Fox News that claimed Medicare for All would "block" Americans from getting access to Trikafta, a treatment for cystic fibrosis.

"A government-run health care system could block Americans’ access to treatments like Trikafta – or, worse yet, stifle medical innovation altogether, and discourage companies from creating breakthroughs in the first place," she wrote, adding that her daughter deserves "the best health care that American innovation can provide. Here’s hoping that she never faces the prospect of a government-run health care system that could cut off her access to critically important care."

At the time the drug came out, Mary wrote, "We’re extremely grateful to live in a nation that leads the way on medical innovation.” According to SmartAsset, Medicare for All would lower healthcare costs and expand coverage for everyone.

Russell T. Vought, the White House budget director, has exerted his influence over nearly every corner of President Trump’s Washington with his command of the levers of the federal budget.



Vought spent years drawing up plans to expand presidential power and shrink federal… — Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) September 29, 2025

A report from Mother Jones also noted that the National Institutes of Health funded significant cystic fibrosis-related research, but the healthcare agency came "under attack by Project 2025." The agency cut funding for “indirect” research costs by half. "Funding for scientific research should not be controlled by a small group of highly paid and unaccountable insiders," reads Project 25.

The outlet noted that NIH-funded research helped scientists better understand cystic fibrosis, which led to the treatment developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals that Russell and Mary's daughter benefited from.