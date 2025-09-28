Is Utah Governor Spencer Cox a Trump Supporter? Here's What We Know Gov. Spencer Cox did not vote for President Trump in 2016. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 28 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/MEGA

Following the murder of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah on Sept. 10, 2025, Governor Spencer Cox advocated for young people in the country to practice non-violence. The 31-year-old controversial activist was shot and killed while speaking about gun violence at Utah State University, allegedly by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

According to NPR, during a press conference on Sept. 12, Cox encouraged young people who were enraged by today's politics to "choose a different path" regarding violence — a stark contrast to President Donald Trump's remarks. Despite Robinson being from a Trump-supporting family, Trump immediately blamed the left. "The radicals on the left are the problem," he said, per The Hill. "They’re vicious and they’re horrible and they’re politically savvy.” So, is Spencer Cox a Trump supporter?

Is Spencer Cox a Trump supporter?

Yes, technically, the Utah governor is a Trump supporter. After Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump and grazed his ear back in 2024 in Butler, Pa, Cox called the attempted assassination "a sobering moment" and pledged his support, per the Utah Dispatch.

However, he'd been a critic of Trump during his 2016 presidential election and did not vote for him. He also told CNN that he wouldn't be voting for him in 2024, prior to the assassination attempt. The governor also told reporters back in 2023 that he thought Democracy was "headed down a very dark path," per KUER News. "It scares the hell out of me." “Political leaders are really good at using fear to divide us. I'm hoping today to use a little bit of fear to unite us,” he continued.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on his call with President Trump: "It was it was a long conversation, by the way. We talked about lots of things, but it was very sobering... He also mentioned multiple times that he was grateful for the press conference and the message that we shared." pic.twitter.com/YctEc0BQnF — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) September 14, 2025

Following Trump's failed assassination, Gov. Cox wrote Trump a letter.

After the attempt on Trump's life, the Utah governor sent him a letter imploring him to "turn down the temperature." “Your life was spared," he wrote. "Now, because of that miracle, you have the opportunity to do something that no other person on earth can do right now — unify and save our country, I fear that America is on the precipice of unmitigated disaster. We need to turn down the temperature and find ways to come together again before it’s too late."

Cox evoked the same sentiment during the press conference after Charlie Kirk's murder. "This is a very sad day for again for our country. A terrible day for the state of Utah," he began before addressing young voters.

Last Sunday I was feeling incredibly discouraged about our nation. After much prayer and searching about how to help heal our divides, I felt I needed to write former President Trump. I’m hopeful I can help in some small way. pic.twitter.com/RBOgFTHE39 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) July 19, 2024

"You are inheriting a country where politics feels like rage. It feels like rage is the only option," he continued. "But, through those words, we have a reminder. That we can choose a different path. Your generation has an opportunity to build a culture that is very different than what we are suffering through right now. Not by pretending differences don't matter, but by embracing our differences and having those hard conversations."